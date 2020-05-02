Chinese scientists managed to create a disinfectant that can keep surfaces free of coronavirus for entire months. It is a project that started long before the current coronavirus pandemic, about ten years ago, but the new product has shown positive results in getting rid of SARS-CoV-2.

Scientists from the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology They have been working for almost a decade on a product that they call “MAP-1”, a powerful disinfectant capable of keeping different surfaces completely free of viruses and bacteria, as reported by .. Although the project was not drawn up with the novel SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus in mind, the disinfectant could be effective against it.

The idea is that the new product, which can be simply sprayed on places to disinfect, be used in crowded places and in objects of common use such as elevators, buses, the subway, etc.

“People touch these places frequently, and at the same time they play a central role in disease transmission,” said Joseph Kwan, a professor at the University of Science and Technology.

MAP-1 is more effective than other disinfectants like alcohol or sunflower because is made with heat sensitive polymers that encapsulate and release disinfectant when someone touches a surface sprayed with the product.

The powerful product will go on sale in May this year in Hong Kong, but the bad news is that it is too expensive for people to use in their own homes. The company in charge of financing the investigation would charge about 2,600 USD to disinfect a common area such as a school, although the price depends on the surface to be covered. On the other hand They plan to launch homemade versions of between 50 and 250 ml that could cost between 70 and 250 HKD. (between 220 and 780 MXN).

