A study has found that domestic cats have a very high cost to local wildlife, as they can kill up to 230 million native animals in Australia each year. “data-reactid =” 23 “> A study has found that domestic cats have a very high cost for local wildlife, as they can kill up to 230 million native animals in Australia each year.

The researchers of the project have affirmed that the domestic cats are “a problem” and advised to keep them indoors.

as reported by ScienceAlert. “data-reactid =” 25 “> On average, each domestic cat kills 186 reptiles, birds, and mammals annually, as reported by ScienceAlert.

The researchers found that while domestic cats kill 25% less than feral cats, the population density of these animals is much higher, making the predation rate per square kilometer of domestic cats between 28 and 52 times. higher.

commented to The Guardian: “If we want native wildlife in our towns and cities, instead of rodents and introduced birds, then decisions must be made.” Data-reactid = “27”> Dr. Sarah Legge, professor at the University of Queensland, told her to The Guardian: “If we want native wildlife in our towns and cities, rather than rodents and introduced birds, then decisions must be made.

“What we have to do is keep domestic cats under control.”

“If we accept that wild cats in the bush are a problem, then we have to accept that domestic cats in the city are, too.”

the Mammal Society estimates that cats kill up to 100 million prey every spring and summer, of which 27 million are birds. “data-reactid =” 30 “> In the UK, the Mammal Society estimates that cats kill up to 100 million prey each spring and summer, of which 27 million are birds.

The birds that most often catch are domestic sparrows, blue tit, blackbird, and starling.

However, the Royal Society for the Protection of Birds (RSPB) in Great Britain ensures that there is no evidence that these animals are responsible for the decrease in the number of birds in the United Kingdom.

There are numerous pet owners who believe that their cats do not kill animals, but studies have shown that many cats do not bring all their prey home.

Science Alert reported. “data-reactid =” 34 “> Studies using camera collars found that cats bring home only 15% of their prey, Science Alert reported.

The findings were based on a review of 66 studies on domestic cat predation worldwide, which included 24 Australian studies.

The researchers wrote: “Domestic cats kill introduced species more frequently than wild cats that live in natural environments. However, the number of native animals killed per square kilometer by the claws of domestic cats in residential areas is much greater than the number of animals killed per square kilometer by wild cats. ”

“The high number of domestic cats behaving as predators in residential areas, documented examples of the decline and disappearance of populations of native species as a result of domestic cats, and the possibility that others may follow that path, the indirect effects of disease, a scary environment and ecological footprint, as well as the extraordinary impact of feral cats on Australian wildlife support the view that the impact of cats is very severe and should be reduced. ”

Rob waugh“data-reactid =” 38 “>Rob waugh