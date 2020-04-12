Brazilian scientists have captured images of the exact moment when the coronavirus infects a cell, reported the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz) of Brazil, the largest medical research center in Latin America.

The photographs were taken with a transmission electron microscope during a study on the replication of the SARS-CoV-2 virus – the technical name of the virus that causes COVID-19 – and show in detail the process of how it infects a cell.Fiocruz announced in a statement.

To obtain the images, researchers from Fiocruz, which is linked to the Brazilian Ministry of Health, infected the “Vero” cells – which are frequently used for in vitro tests and cell cultures – with the coronavirus, which causes the deadly Covid pneumonia. 19.

One of the images shows a series of dark spots that are actually viral particles of the pathogen, which is trying to infect the cytoplasm of the cell, inside which is the nucleus of the cell that contains its genetic material.

In another image, the coronavirus is beginning the infection process, and finally, in the other two, viral particles can be seen inside the cell.

This series of images is unprecedented in Brazil and is part of an investigation that studies how the coronavirus reproduces. The experts are the same ones that work in the Laboratory of Viral Morphology and Morphogenesis and the Laboratory of Respiratory Viruses and Measles.

The foundation explained that the cells used in the study came from the African green monkey, not from humans. Cell cultures of the African green monkey, a species of primate found in Sudan and Ethiopia, are often used in laboratory tests, according to Fiocruz.

The Wuhan coronavirus is one that has never been seen before this outbreak. It has been named SARS-CoV-2 by the International Committee on Virus Taxonomy and its name means Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus 2.

The coronavirus in Brazil has already caused 1,124 deaths and the number of infections has reached 20,727, reported on Saturday the Ministry of Health, which again warned that the country is still far from the so-called peak of the pandemic. For the first time in three days, those who died in the last 24 hours in the country (67) did not exceed one hundred, while the number of confirmed cases increased by 1,089 since the previous day, to once again exceed one thousand in a single day. .

The authorities of the Ministry of Health again warned of the “need” for citizens to respect all the measures to restrict movement adopted by governors or municipal authorities.

The great concern, as stressed by the ministry in its daily bulletin, is to control the rate of infections and “buy time” to equip hospitals, so that they are ready when the peak of the pandemic approaches, planned for the end of this year. month or beginning of May.

Bolsonaro, in the focus of the pandemic

This Saturday, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who has insisted on criticizing and challenging the isolation measures forced by the advance of COVID-19, visited a field hospital that is being set up 60 kilometers from Brasilia, in the state of Goiás. .

He did it together with the Minister of Health, Luiz Henrique Madetta, and this time, unlike others in which he went for a walk through the streets of Brasilia in clear contempt of quarantine, he wore a mask and, in addition, the governor of the state of Goiás, Ronaldo Caiado, forced him to wash his hands with alcohol before greeting him. However, even when he was careful this time, he approached a group of followers who crowded on the way out of the hospital and even hugged some.

Caiado maintains a close relationship with Mandetta, just as he is a doctor, and recommends quarantines and all measures to restrict contact between people in the face of the pandemic, which the Brazilian president criticized since the beginning of the crisis.

Mandetta did not want to comment on that attitude, but insisted again that “whoever participates in crowds, at some point will regret it.”