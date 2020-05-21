You won’t see another “baby picture” the same.

This stunning portrait could be the first direct evidence of the hellaz site of the birth of a planet, according to a study published Wednesday in ‘Astronomy & Astrophysics’.

AB Aurigae, a star located about 520 light years from Earth, has fascinated scientists for years as it is surrounded by a thick disk of gas and dust, creating the perfect conditions for the birth of new planets.

Previous observations even detected spiral structures within the disk, near the star, that hinted at the presence of a developing planet, an extremely rare sight to capture.

A team led by Anthony Boccaletti, an astronomer at the Paris Observatory at PSL University, wanted to take a closer look at this nascent planet, which has produced some of the “most spectacular spirals photographed so far”, according to the new study.

“We went to that star because we already knew it was interesting if we wanted to investigate planet formation. We knew that the star was surrounded by gas and dust. In addition to that, we knew that the disc had specific structural spirals in a cavity, “Boccaletti said in an interview.

Scientists think that this spiral effect is the signature of interactions between planets that are just beginning and the gaseous dusty material that surrounds them and nourishes them.

The mass of these young worlds produces wave-like ripples in the gas disk, which then distort in spirals as the planet orbits its star. While sculpting these disk spirals, The baby planet also incorporates gas into its growing body.

This artist’s impression shows the disk of cosmic dust and gas around the young star HD 142527. Astronomers using the Atacama Large Millimeter / submillimeter Array (ALMA) telescope have seen huge streams of gas flowing through space on the disk. .

“In this way, the planet increases and accumulates gas and forms a large envelope that we see on the giant planets of our solar system,” such as Jupiter or Saturn, says Boccaletti. “To build these gas atmospheres, You really need something to bring the gas from somewhere and put it on the planet. This is the process that we believe is working for these types of planets. “

