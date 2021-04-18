Scientists believe they have discovered a missing link in the history of the alphabet

A team of archaeologists has located in an excavation in Lachish (Israel) a written inscription on a fragment of a 3,450-year-old vessel that could be the “missing link” in the history of the alphabet, according to the researchers.

The findings, published in the journal Antiquity, were carried out by a team led by Felix Höflmayer, an archaeologist at the Austrian Archaeological Institute. According to the researchers, “this inscription, dating from the 15th century BC, is currently the alphabetical inscription with a certain date. oldest of the southern Levant “, a large area of ​​the Middle East.

Höflmayer and his team explain that earliest evidence of writing an alphabet, that is, a system of letters that represent sounds, was found in Egypt and dates from the 12th dynasty – which ruled around 1981 BC. C. to 1802 a. C.-, with more examples that were found around 1300 BC. C. in the Levante.

Later, the Greeks they adopted the use of an alphabetic system, followed by the Romans and gradually more and more cultures.

According to Höflmayer, the recently discovered inscription dates from around 1450 BC C., hence the researchers consider it a “missing link”, since it fills a gap between the first examples of alphabetic writing from Egypt and the later examples located in the Mediterranean Levant.

Those responsible for this investigation add that this inscription also gives clues about how the alphabet could have been transmitted in the Levant thanks to hyksos, a group that ruled northern Egypt until around 1550 BC. C. and that they also controlled territories in the Levant.

The inscription found by these archaeologists is very short, since it consists only of Two words. The letters used are part of the early Semitic alphabet that was used at some point in the Arabian Peninsula and can also be found today in the Hebrew language, although the symbols used have a different appearance.

According to the researchers, the writer used hieroglyphic symbols to represent some of the letters, for example, ayin, which was represented as an eye. “As in most of the first alphabetic inscriptions in the southern Levant, the letter has the shape of a circle, it resembles an iris without the pupil”, they point out in the article.

As to what those two words mean, archaeologists are not sure. In the letters of the first word can be read ‘slave’However, the researchers caution that this does not mean that the inscription refers to an enslaved person.

Experts believe that those letters are part of a longer word, so the combination of those letters that spell “slave” is used in many other words.