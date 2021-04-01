Scientists believe that the pandemic will end even if the new coronavirus continues to exist

The pandemic will end, and for this to happen it will not be necessary for the new coronavirus to disappear from the planet. The scientific community agrees that SARS-CoV-2 will become an endemic respiratory virus, as already is, for example, the seasonal flu.

“We will probably see an evolution of the virus,” he says. Beatriz Mothe, specialist of the infectious diseases service of the Germans Trias i Pujol Hospital in Badalona, ​​near Barcelona. “The virus will adapt,” he predicts.

SARS-CoV-2 will become an endemic respiratory virus, as is already, for example, the seasonal flu

The reasons are several, but they can be summarized in two: vaccination will not completely eliminate SARS-CoV-2 and the virus will probably evolve to continue infecting in a milder way, without killing the host.

On the one hand, vaccines prevent the most serious forms of COVID-19, but they have not yet shown that they are capable of nipping the transmission of the virus in the bud or how long the immunity caused by the vaccine will last. So far, throughout history, vaccination programs have managed to completely end two diseases: smallpox and rinderpest, which did not affect humans, but caused severe food shortages.

On the other hand, viruses need a host like humans to replicate and survive. Therefore, its evolutionary logic is not to kill the host, but to continue infecting to reproduce in it.

So far, vaccination programs have managed to completely end two diseases: smallpox and rinderpest.

“This virus has come to stay, we will continue to live with it,” he says. Sonia Zuniga, virologist at the National Center for Biotechnology of the Higher Council for Scientific Research (CNB-CSIC). Some of the factors that will influence the conversion of the new coronavirus into an old acquaintance are its velocity of propagation and the vaccination rate.

A newspaper article in Nature magazine added other arguments that support the thesis that the coronavirus will not disappear from our lives. Some of the factors that can reinforce the circulation of SARS-CoV-2 on the planet are the reluctance of some people to get vaccinated and a possible change in behavior of those already vaccinated as they feel safer. That is why it is important that after vaccination we continue to maintain protective measures: mask, hygiene, ventilation and limitation of social interactions.

After getting vaccinated, we must continue to maintain protective measures: mask, hygiene, ventilation and limitation of social interactions / © AdobeStock

The end of the acute phase of the pandemic will come with the generalization of vaccination, which should be extended to the whole world. There are studies that estimate that this will not happen until 2024 due to the uneven distribution of doses, according to the Center for Innovation in Global Health at Duke University (USA).

Thereafter, hypothesized by a projection published in early 2021 in the journal Science, the virus would circulate less and cause less severe symptoms.

The authors of this study liken SARS-CoV-2 to four other coronaviruses, their ‘first cousins’, that cause the common cold; and they differentiate it from its predecessors SARS-CoV and MERS-CoV, which emerged in 2002 and 2012.

The post-pandemic phase will be influenced by factors such as reinfection, the seasonality and the competition with other viruses to prevail over them, according to another work published at the end of 2020, also in Science.

Survive at all costs: new variants

The emergence of new variants of SARS-CoV-2 can complicate the picture. Although it mutates less than other viruses, such as influenza or HIV, new variants have emerged that are more contagious, but not more deadly. Its mutations target the protein S in its crown to better latch onto human cells and continue to infect.

Although SARS-CoV-2 mutates less than other viruses, such as influenza or HIV, new, more contagious variants have already emerged

“In a certain sense, we are giving the virus opportunities to acquire new mutations and evolutionary advantages, such as new variants that are better transmitted and are capable of evading the immune response,” he says. Francisco Diez, researcher at the National Center for Microbiology of the Carlos III Health Institute (CNM-ISCIII).

For example, the D614G mutation appeared in January 2020 and within half a year it became the dominant variant worldwide, replacing the original virus that was detected in China, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). This new version of the virus was more infectious and transmittable than the old one. Now all current variants come from this one.

One of them is VOC-202012/01, which adds the N501Y mutation, first identified in the south-east of England, which, in less than two weeks, had already spread throughout the United Kingdom, also according to the WHO.

Although SARS-CoV-2 mutates less than other viruses, the appearance of new variants can complicate the picture. / © AdobeStock

Or in South Africa, where the viral variant 501Y.V2, which includes other additional mutations in the crown protein S, such as E484K and K417N, has been associated with a higher viral load, which would translate into a transmission capacity much higher, says the WHO.

“These are the weapons that the virus has to survive: modifying its genome,” explains Díez, who has studied the genetic diversity of the new coronavirus in Spain since the beginning of the pandemic.

“If the virus continues along these lines, it is very difficult to eliminate, as happens with the influenza virus,” Zúñiga emphasizes. For this reason, we hope that he will live with us and the serious cases that he causes will be less and less ”.

As a consequence, beyond vaccines, which may have to be updated from time to time, treatments will also be key to treating the most serious cases that need special attention.