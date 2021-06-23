Scientists ask for clear and rigorous criteria for admission to the SNI

Members of the ProCienciaMx Network questioned the current criteria for admission to the SNI.

Through a positioning disseminated on social networks, the group considers that changes to the evaluation criteria “harm the scientific community and they create uncertainty ”.

They question criteria for entering the SNI

In positioning, the members of the ProCienciaMx Network assure that the criteria are incongruous, since they limit the admission, permanence or promotion of its members.

The changes in the evaluation criteria for admission to the SNI were published on May 29 on the website of the National Council of Science and Technology (Conacyt).

In a list, the group of more than 600 scientists considers that in some cases, such as the engineering area, the changes increased their difficulty so much that it is practically impossible to be admitted or promoted.

He added that in the case of applicants for levels II and III it seems that the entry criteria to the SNI privilege the areas innovation Y technological development over others.

“So much productivity is required in terms of technological innovation that simply no one will be able to live up to those demands, which makes us think what is the purpose of this, why is it being done like this, “said the researcher from the Social Sciences area, Olivia Gall.

The researcher explained that another of the criteria privileges people who participate in the National Strategic Programs (PRONACES).

He said that this criterion directly affects “the right to freedom of investigation and relegates those who are not part of any PRONACE ”.

They warn of a lack of transparency

The members of the ProCienciaMx Network also denounce an “unclean procedure” in the integration of the ruling commissions and peer review, processes that they described as “dark” and “hidden.”

In this regard, Gall recounted, in an interview with Tec Review, that the more than 30,000 members of the SNI were not previously informed about this renewal process.

“They didn’t even tell us that there was an open call, we don’t know how many places from each commission are going to renew … it’s a very messy process.”

In the online voting platform a list appears with thousands of eligible names, not ordered by area and that includes deceased persons or retired.

For its part, the ProCienciaMx Network considered it serious that the processes of admission, permanence or promotion are carried out in a context in which the criteria for entering the SNI were recently published and will be applied in an appropriate manner. retroactive.

Fair processes

Against this background, ProCienciaMx requests that the rigorous, transparent and academic nature of the peer review, so that there are no confusion or injustice in the evaluation process.

The law establishes that the evaluation criteria must derive from the Regulation, and this in turn from the Science and Technology Law (LCyT) current.

But not even the regulation, published on March 5, 2021 in the Official Gazette of the Federation (DOF), nor are the new evaluation criteria consistent with the current LCyT of 2002.

“The SNI regulation and the new criteria are not responding to the current regulations in legal terms. Conacyt is just going to submit to the Chamber of Deputies and (of) Senators a draft bill that has not yet entered into discussion and therefore things have been done the other way around ”, said the researcher.

For its part, Conacyt ensures that the criteria updated last May are consistent with the regulations and that the changes regarding the evaluation of applicants correspond to those described in article 29 of the SNI Regulations, modified on April 20, 2021.