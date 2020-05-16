A team of scientists who were investigating the wildlife of penguins at the South Pole had a funny accident. It seems that in recent times the number of penguins that inhabit the South Georgia Islands has increased, and this in turn has resulted in more bird feces. It turns out that this has greatly increased the amount of greenhouse gases on the island, in particular the amounts of nitrous oxide, popularly known as “laughing gas.” You can imagine what happened when the scientists spent more than a while there.

Scientists from Denmark and China went to investigate the penguins of the South Georgia Islands. What they weren’t ready for was the amount of laughter gas on the island:

“After sniffing the guano for several hours one gets completely silly. You start to feel sick and have a headache, ”said Bo Elberling, author of the study and researcher at the University of Copenhagen.

The South Georgia Islands are home to the largest penguin population in the world with approximately 300,000 thousand birds. Scientists were searching for the cause of the increase in greenhouse gases on the island, for which they took samples of the earth from different parts and discovered that the closer they were to the penguin colonies the more nitrous oxide there was.

However, bird feces do not themselves produce laughing gas. Their faeces contain only nitrogen, which on contact with the earth becomes nitrous oxide. With the increase in the number of penguins, this greenhouse gas has also increased, the scientists concluded. Even with this, what is produced by the tender birds does not compare at all with the emissions of human beings.

