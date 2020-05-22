Colorado, United States

From his laboratory in Montana, Elizabeth Fischer is trying to help people see what they are up against with COVID-19.

For the past three decades, Fischer, 58, and his team at Rocky Mountain Laboratories, part of the National Institute of Health (NHI) National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, have captured and created some of the most dramatic images of the world’s most dangerous pathogens .

“I like to get images to try to convey that this is an entity, to demystify it, to make it somewhat more tangible for people,” said Fischer, an authority on electron microscope management.

SEE THE MOST DEADLY PESTS

Now, with their depictions of the coronavirus flashing on screens around the world, Fischer it has put “face” to which “many call the invisible enemy”.

Fischer works in one of the nation’s 13 “Level 4 Biosecurity” laboratories, those equipped to safely handle lethal pathogens. Together with his team, he visualizes the world’s deadliest pests, from Ebola to HIV, from salmonella to SARS-CoV-2, the coronavirus what cause COVID-19.

The stunning images allow people to see a virus as elaborate biological structures with weaknesses that can be attacked, providing clues for researchers on how to develop treatments and vaccines.

“If there is a disease, we have seen it,” Fischer said.

LIFE ADVENTURES

Originally from Evergreen, Colorado, Fischer He earned a bachelor’s degree in biology from the University of Colorado-Boulder and contemplated going to medical school, before deciding to join the Peace Corps. He taught mathematics and science for two years in Liberia, and then took time to travel through East Africa and Asia, including a hike through the Himalayas.

Later he enrolled in graduate school, thinking he could teach biology. But when he took electron microscopy courses, he found his true calling.

It was another kind of exotic adventure. “You are seeing a world that most people cannot see,” he explained. So it was that he completed a master’s degree in biology.

Upon graduation, he sent his resume to a national microscopy jobs office and soon received a call from Rocky Mountain Laboratories. In 1994, she moved with her family to Hamilton, a city of fewer than 5,000 people about 50 miles (80 km) south of Missoula, and advanced to become head of the laboratory’s microscopy unit.

Some of the most impressive images of the coronavirus, approximately 10,000 times smaller than the width of a human hair, come from Fischer’s microscope.

One is a photograph of the viral particles released from a dying cell infected with the virus.

IMAGES GIVE TRACKS

As NIH Director Dr. Francis Collins recently highlighted on his blog, the photo shows the brownish-orange folds and bumps on the surface of the kidney cell of a primate infected with SARS-CoV-2.

The dozens of little blue spheres that emerge from the surface are the viral particles. (The images produced by electron microscopes are black and white, so Fischer gives them to visual artists, who color the image to help identify different parts of the cell and distinguish the virus from its host.)

“This image opens a window for us to see how devastatingly effective SARS-CoV-2 appears to be when entering its host,” Collins wrote. “Only an infected cell is capable of releasing thousands of new virus particles, which, in turn, can be transmitted to others.”

Scientists like Fischer have used electron microscopes to discover the invisible world of viruses and bacteria that date back to the 1930s.

SAMPLES COMING FROM ALL OVER THE WORLD

However, in the last two decades, new technologies have triggered a revolution in the resolution of these images, allowing researchers to view them at an almost atomic level.

Experts have devised better ways to prepare samples for viewing and have designed sophisticated software programs to focus images.

Through his laboratory, Fischer receives samples from around the world and in early February, viral material was sent to him from one of the first patients in the United States to become infected with the new coronavirus.

Often their samples come from vials that have been stored in a freezer for decades, or from laboratory cultures. “It is very shocking to know that it comes from a human patient.”

For example, in 2014, a sister laboratory in Mali sent an Ebola sample from a 2-year-old girl who was living in Guinea when her mother died of the disease.

Her grandmother traveled from Mali to attend the funeral, which included the ritual of bathing the body, and taking the girl back to her home. Both became infected and carried the virus when they returned to Mali by public transport. Grandmother and granddaughter died.

“This particular cell looked like the African continent,” Fischer recalled. “It was a very powerful moment. You become aware of the work you do and the impact it has on human health.”

However, despite the deadly nature of viruses, he still appreciates the “beautiful symmetry in many of them,” he said. “They are very stylish and not malicious in themselves. They just do what they do.”

By Markian Hawlyruk

(This information was produced by Kaiser Health News, an editorially independent program of the Kaiser Family Foundation unrelated to Kaiser Permanente.)

