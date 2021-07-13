“Scientific-technical evolution has made clinical neurophysiology increasingly present in daily clinical practice”

Share

Susana Santiago Pérez is president of the Spanish Society of Clinical Neurophysiology (SENFC), as well as section head of Clinical Neurophysiology (Peripheral-Neuromuscular Nervous System) at the La Paz University Hospital in Madrid. She is also the author of 6 book chapters and 30 publications in specialized magazines.

Neurophysiology is a medical specialty that deals with the exploration of the central and peripheral nervous system. How is the function of a certain nervous structure really assessed?

The Nervous System, in any of its components (Central, Peripheral and Autonomic), has electrically active structures. Clinical Neurophysiology performs the recording and analysis of this electrical activity, thus obtaining information on the functioning of these components of the Nervous System. The activity recorded has normality parameters that are altered in case of pathology. Generally speaking, there are two ways to assess the function of the Nervous System.

One consists of recording the activity that is occurring spontaneously or functionally in a structure of the Nervous System. For example, the activity of the cerebral cortex that is occurring continuously in any subject is recorded by means of electrodes placed on the skin of the skull, obtaining an electroencephalogram (EEG). EEG analysis gives information about normal or altered functioning of the cerebral cortex. There are also records of the activity generated during periods of sleep: polysomnogram (PSG). Muscle activity is detected on the electromyogram (EMG).

The other form of study is the controlled application of stimuli on some structures of the Nervous System, to provoke their response. This response can be recorded and analyzed to see if it is normal or abnormal. For example, the application of electrical stimuli to peripheral nerves generates sensory or motor responses that are studied in the electroneurogram (ENG). Visual or auditory stimulation produces visual (VEP) or auditory (PEAT) evoked potentials.

These explorations are not only performed in Clinical Neurophysiology consultations, but are also carried out in hospitalized patients, in the ICU or during surgeries in which it is necessary to continuously check the function of the Nervous System, thus doing Neurophysiological Monitoring Intraoperative (MNIO).

Likewise, one of its objectives is to carry out a “diagnostic support service”, that is, you help to make a correct diagnosis. How is this done?

When there is a suspicion of injury to the Nervous System, the neurophysiological examination allows to confirm or rule out said injury and clarify the differential diagnosis. In the event of an injury, it also allows locating its level, describing its intensity and in what phase it is. All this information helps to establish an evolutionary prognosis and decide the most opportune treatment.

This injury can be of a different nature. In an unknown loss of consciousness, it is possible to establish whether it is an epileptic seizure or not using the EEG and support the decision to initiate a specific treatment. If an entrapment of the median nerve is suspected at the level of the carpal tunnel, the lesion can be located using ENG-EMG and, depending on the intensity of the lesion, the clinician may opt for conservative treatment or surgical intervention.

What applications does clinical neurophysiology have in psychology and psychiatry?

In certain psychiatric pathologies it is necessary to rule out the existence of organic lesions that may justify the symptoms, such as encephalopathy or certain epileptic seizures, and for this the EEG may be useful. Repetitive transcranial magnetic stimulation is an alternative to electroconvulsive therapy in major depression. Implanted electrodes are also used to treat some patients with obsessive-compulsive disorders or depression.

Generally, what are the most common diseases related to the nervous system?

Clinical Neurophysiology deals with diseases related to the Central, Peripheral and Autonomic Nervous System, both in adults and children. These include epilepsy, alterations in the level of consciousness-coma, encephalopathies, sleep disorders, injuries to the visual or auditory pathway, spinal cord injuries, neuromuscular diseases such as ALS, peripheral neuropathies, radiculopathies, myopathies, myasthenia gravis and dysautonomias, including the study of some types of syncope.

What advances are taking place in this area of ​​medicine?

Clinical Neurophysiology is advancing in different areas. In recent years, this scientific-technical evolution has made the specialty increasingly present in daily clinical practice. New neurophysiological techniques have been developed that are increasingly relevant from the healthcare and medico-legal point of view.

A clear example is that of intraoperative neurophysiological monitoring (IOMM). The clinical neurophysiologist works by controlling the function of the structures of the nervous system, which can be injured during the surgical act. Thus, the neurophysiologist informs the surgeon when these structures stop working correctly, in order to rectify the surgical act and avoid serious neurological injuries to the patient. Without IONM, these neurological damage could not be detected until the surgery was completed. Therefore, the MNIO has become an indispensable tool for patient safety in the operating room, in surgeries that are sometimes very long and complex. Orthopedic and Traumatological Surgery and Neurosurgery are the specialties that benefit the most from the MNIO; also Otolaryngology and Maxillofacial, Cardiac, Vascular and General Surgeries.

Other techniques of Clinical Neurophysiology that have increased significantly in recent years are evoked potentials (EP). In intensive care units (ICU) and Coronary Units (UCO) they are increasingly used for the diagnosis and prognosis of critical patients, especially in anoxic-ischemic coma and are part of the action protocols of our hospitals. In recent years, other types of PE have been implanted in daily neurophysiological practice: for example, transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) that studies the central motor pathway or vestibular myogenic PEs that explore the otolithic-vestibular balance system.

Electroencephalography (EEG) is very effective in emergency patients, especially in those with suspected non-convulsive status epilepticus, an entity treatable from the moment it is diagnosed by EEG. The delay in this diagnosis involves significant morbidity and mortality. The clinical guidelines of national and international scientific societies increasingly recommend the use of EEG in emergency situations. Continuous video-EEG monitoring has also increased for diagnosis and therapeutic indications in patients with status epilepticus or admitted to the ICU, as well as for the management of patients with refractory epilepsy. Sleep pathology units have also experienced great growth in Spain.

Electromyography (EMG) is of great healthcare relevance in all of our hospitals. Currently, work is being done in multidisciplinary units (ALS or facial paralysis units, for example), teams in which neurophysiologists are necessarily included. EMG of unusual territories has also been developed, such as the pelvic floor or the laryngeal and pharyngeal muscles, with the diagnostic and therapeutic repercussions that the detection of pathology entails in these areas: sphincter incontinence, dysphonia, dysphagia, choking …

The exploration of the Autonomous Nervous System (ANS) is an unusual study, although in development and is used in the study of multisystemic atrophy, dysautonomias or some types of syncope.

In addition to these activities that Clinical Neurophysiology usually develops, in the last five years new treatment techniques have been implemented using electromagnetic currents, called electroceuticals.. These therapies are being applied in Parkinson’s disease, depression, pain, and others.

Focusing on the Spanish Society of Clinical Neurophysiology, what are the main objectives of this entity?

The Spanish Society of Clinical Neurophysiology (SENFC) aims to study, develop and disseminate all aspects related to Clinical Neurophysiology in Spain, defending and developing the specialty and the rights of specialist physicians who practice it. It is also concerned that the professional practice of its members is carried out in accordance with the lex artis and for the benefit of the right to the protection of the health of all citizens.

To meet these objectives, the SENFC organizes meetings, courses and congresses, and publishes scientific publications related to the specialty, both in its basic training aspects and on emerging techniques. Likewise, the SENFC is part of the International Society of Clinical Neurophysiology, also participating in meetings, courses, congresses and other activities developed by these international societies.

What do you consider to be the current situation of this medical specialty in Spain?

Clinical Neurophysiology is both a hospital specialty (integrated in the Central Services) and out-of-hospital, recognized as an independent specialty since 1978. Since the implementation of the Clinical Neurophysiology Services in the 1950s, the specialty has not stopped growing and developing, both in the applications of neurophysiological tests to the diagnosis and treatment of patients, as well as in the technical aspects of the specialty (development of equipment, electrodes …).

The specialty is essential in the functional exploration of the Nervous System, and its activity is in relation to that of many other medical and surgical specialties. Neurological pathology and its sequelae are cared for by neurologists, neurosurgeons, traumatologists, rehabilitators, plastic surgeons, otolaryngologists and intensivists, among others (including Primary Care physicians). The activity integrated in multidisciplinary units is very beneficial for the specialists involved and, above all, for the patient who receives this global care. In this situation, the performance of some neurophysiological examinations by other non-neurophysiological specialists, although it still exists, is a reductionist option that should tend to disappear.

Clinical Neurophysiology is a diverse, complex and constantly developing specialty that adapts to diagnostic and therapeutic needs and operates in different settings: hospital and out-of-hospital consultations, operating rooms, ICUs and other units. The consequence of this development is the growing demand for clinical neurophysiologists to practice both in the public and private spheres, so we intend to increase the number of MIR positions offered in this specialty.