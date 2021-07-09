Scientific reasons why Garzón is right

The Minister of consumption, Alberto Garzón unleashes the controversy with some statements on the consumption of meat | Photo by Alex Zea / Europa Press

On the national scene we have certain figures who, regardless of what they do or say, always manage to stir up spirits and raise controversy, even when they are right. The news, of course, has focused on the political analysis or the dialectical confrontations that the statements and the video of Minister Alberto Garzón have raised (including the response of President Sánchez himself), however there is a scientific reality behind that should be analyzed .

First of all, we all intuit that the data and arguments put forward by the minister are good reasons to reduce our current consumption of meat. Spain rises in second place as the European country that consumes the most meat and its livestock role is very present since it is one of the main producers of beef and pork. The COVID-19 pandemic has increased consumption and consumption in 2020 stands at 49.86 kilos per person per year, which means an increase of 10.2% compared to the previous year.

For decades any expert nutritionist and all important health foundations or institutions have recommended reducing the consumption of meat and increasing that of fruits, vegetables or legumes. Almost 50 kilos of meat a year is an excessive figure and in this regard, Garzón’s recommendation to reduce and moderate our meat habits I shouldn’t have raised so much controversy.

Greenhouse gas emissions in livestock | FAO data and image

On the other hand, the reports present livestock as one of the main emitters of greenhouse gases that contribute to global warming. According to FAO data, livestock supply chains are responsible for more than 8 billion tonnes of which methane (CH4) accounts for about half of the total. The rest is distributed between different gases such as nitrous oxide (N2O) with 24% and, of course, carbon dioxide (CO2) with 26%. In addition to quantity, the main problem is methane, a greenhouse gas so powerful that a single kilogram released into the atmosphere has the same warming potential as 25 kilograms of CO2.

Also it is important to point out that livestock is not the largest emitter of greenhouse gases. This dubious honorary title falls on the energy sector, which accounts for 75% of total emissions worldwide. Within this sector, transport, for example, accounts for 27%, while livestock is only responsible for 8% of emissions and agriculture 4%.

Garzón’s words have their meaning and the data support his proposals to reduce meat consumption, both for health and for the planet. However, it is also convenient to clarify that reducing meat consumption and, therefore, reducing livestock activity (from 8% to 5%, for example) would hardly have significant consequences and palpable in the advance of global warming. The changes required in our activities as a society are so important and structural that focusing on a particular type of issue would not have much of an effect.

