A study carried out by researchers from the University of Granada (UGR) indicates that scientific publications related to COVID-19 research double every 15 days since the pandemic started of this disease, at a rate of more than 500 daily scientific articles in the last days, in the case of the Dimensions magazine repository, the most important at the moment.

In addition, approximately three out of four publications that appear in scientific journals on COVID19 are in open access, to which we would have to add all the ‘preprints’ of the repositories, a phenomenon that has never been seen before in the bibliometric field and that it demands a response from information professionals “in the face of an unprecedented explosion of data that places us at the center of the information pandemic.”

This work has been prepared by Daniel Torres-Salinas, researcher at the Information and Communication department of the UGR, and has just been published in the magazine El profesional de la Información.

Unprecedented volume of publications

Torres Salinas points out that, at this time, “the scientific community is facing one of their biggest challenges to solve a global health problem such as the COVID19 pandemic. This situation has generated an unprecedented volume of publications, and our objective has been to obtain a global vision of the daily growth of scientific production on COVID19 in different sources of information (Dimensions, Web of Science Core Collection, Scopus, PubMed and eight repositories. ) ”.

In relation to the results obtained, Dimensions indexes a total of 9,435 publications (69% with peer review and 2,677 pr preprints ’), well above Scopus (1,568) and WoS (718). “We are facing a classic bibliometric phenomenon of exponential growth, in which the global growth rate is 500 daily publications in recent days and the production doubles every 15 days,” says the author.

In the case of PubMed, the weekly growth is around 1,000 publications, both in Dimensions and in LitCovid. Of the eight repositories analyzed, PubMed Central, medRxiv and SSRN are at the forefront, despite the enormous contribution of these journals, which remain the nucleus of scientific communication.

“The first immediate problem that the publishing universe has had to face is the avalanche of articles and preprints and the need for them to be accessible. One of the collective responses from the publishers has been the creation of resource centers that unify in a single website and in open access everything that is published about COVID19 ”, points out the UGR researcher.

Open publications

Thus, publishing multinationals such as Elsevier, Springer or Emerald have adopted this policy. Large scientific journals, especially biomedical ones, are also facing this scenario by sharing all their publications.: JAMA, BMJ, Science, Oxford, Cambridge or New England. Likewise, repositories, due to their speed and efficiency in transmitting scientific information, are at the center of attention, and most of them provide quick queries to their ‘preprints’ on their entry pages, as in arXiv, and others, like Zenodo, they have created communities that collect the most relevant works.

In relation to open access, in its two aspects, it is playing a fundamental role. On the one hand, scientific publishers have turned to the provision of works on Covid-19, reaching unprecedented open access percentages in journals. Repositories are also central, although they do not replace scientific journals, since the publications of the verde green route ’modality account for only 30% of the publications.

The UGR researcher highlights that, in light of the results of this work, “the current challenge not only concerns the medical field, but also requires a response from information professionals at the height of the circumstances.”

