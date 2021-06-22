Science: ‘No matter how many vitamins we take, in the end we will grow old and die’

MADRID.

A study led by Fernando Colchero, from the University of Southern Denmark, and Susan Alberts, from Duke University, in the United States, in which researchers from 42 institutions from 14 countries have participated, provides new data on the theory of aging , which states that all species have a relatively fixed aging rate, which cannot be altered.

The authors of the study, published in the journal ‘Nature Communications’, therefore point out that human death is inevitable. “No matter how many vitamins we take, how healthy our environment is or the exercise we do, in the end we will grow old and die,” says Fernando Colchero, an expert in the application of statistics and mathematics to population biology and associate professor of the Department of Mathematics and Informatics of the University of Southern Denmark.

“We have been able to shed light on the invariable rate of aging hypothesis by combining a large body of unpublished data and comparing birth and death patterns in nine human populations with information from 30 non-human primate populations, including gorillas, chimpanzees and baboons. that live in nature and in zoos, “he explains.

“Not all is lost, recognizes Fernando Colchero, medical science has advanced at an unprecedented rate, so perhaps science will achieve what evolution could not: reduce the rate of aging.”

To explore this hypothesis, the researchers analyzed the relationship between life expectancy, that is, the average age at which individuals in a population die, and life equality, which measures the concentration of deaths around the oldest ages. advanced.

Their results show that, as life expectancy increases, so does life equality. Thus, equality in life expectancy is very high when the majority of individuals in a population tend to die around the same age, as is observed in modern Japan or Sweden, that is, around 70 or 80 years. However, in the 19th century, equality of life was very low in those same countries, since deaths were less concentrated in old age, which also translated into lower life expectancy.

“Life expectancy has increased dramatically and continues to do so in many parts of the world. But this is not because we have slowed down our rate of aging; the reason is that more and more babies, children and young people are surviving and this increases the average life expectancy “, points out Colchero.

Previous research by some of the study’s authors has revealed the striking regularity between life expectancy and life equality among human populations, from pre-industrial hunter-gatherer European countries to modern industrialized countries.

However, by exploring these patterns among our closest relatives, this study shows that this pattern could be universal among primates, while providing a unique insight into the mechanisms that produce it.

“We observed that not only humans, but also other primate species exposed to different environments, manage to live longer reducing infant and juvenile mortality. However, this relationship is only maintained if we reduce early mortality, and not if we reduce the rate aging, “he says.

Using statistics and mathematics, the authors demonstrate that even small changes in the rate of aging would cause a population of, say, baboons, to behave demographically like a population of chimpanzees or even humans.

