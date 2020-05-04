An electrical, invertebrate work, punctuated by echoes and poetic reverberations and multidisciplinary (and alphanumeric) data, is undoubtedly a good summary of The Unknown Kingdom, by Victor Nubla.

A summary to which we should add the author’s extraordinary narrative skills, which is capable of instilling poetry and passion in each of the subjects that are the subject of gloss.

A very short book

Victor Nubla (1956) is a musician, cultural agitator, and author of several cult books, including, How to Hunt a Dromedary (2012). He lives in Barcelona, ​​from where he observes the mysteries of the universe and participates in various magazines.

Science in the light of mystery (Minor)

The only downside that should be put to the book, perhaps, are its workmanship, so narrow that, more than a book, it seems that we are facing three or four large format articles.

It is a shame because one is left wanting more. Although, perhaps, part of the charm of the book is that: leaving you wanting, providing you with what they say is in small boats. The good jam.

To give a good example of this, we leave you here with the reading of one of the fragments of the book:

There may be very little to discover about the past, but much remains to be made of it. If we leave aside some prejudices, we can interpret the world in ways that suggest various possible futures. Nubla writes on five-hundred-year-old mollusks, the first phonograph of antiquity, the musical education of children and the discovery of penicillin with the same illuminating spirit with which he proposes to cross certain spatio-temporal limits, at least in our imagination. Something that allows us to write the most beautiful and mysterious text of our own existence.

Books that inspire us: ‘Science in the light of mystery’ by Victor Nubla