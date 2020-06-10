It is often argued that science is wrong, that science is corrected, that science, if it is dogmatic, is not science. This is not entirely true. It all depends, of course, on what we consider to be immovable or dogmatic.

Many past models, such as Newton’s postulators, have been found to be insufficiently accurate … but remain unmoved in the sense that they are still operational in macroscopic bodies. In that sense, Are Newotonian principles dogmatic? But it cannot be otherwise because reality is not going to change, it is the way it is.

Likewise, science is self-correcting, but it does so in many novel advances, paths that open up that turn out to be unproductive. However, science has already paved the way and traveled many kilometers of roads that will never retrace their steps. They will not self-correct.

A good example of this is the periodic table of the elements. My favorite example, however, is that of regular polyhedra.

The 5 regular polyhedra

The history of science or scientists is not the same as science. The history of science is more than science, it is also influenced by politics, psychology, and other fluctuations and vagaries that cause science, in practice, not always to be “scientific”. Likewise, lScientists are more than just science practitioners: They are also selfish, lying creatures, who tend to self-deception, biased, etc.

That said, let’s talk about science, and leave the history of science and scientists aside. Let’s talk about science itself, at the epistemological level.

One of the most important discoveries. It is attributed to Plato. Is that we know that there can only be five regular polyhedra. It is an impressive discovery of nature. The demonstration, among others, that nature is not chaos. Why 5 and not 7 or 8?

It is a beautiful topology problem. In 1750, Leonhard Euler wrote his theorem for polyhedra (later published in the work “Elementa doctrinae solidorum” in 1758), which indicates the relationship between the number of faces, edges, and vertices of a convex polyhedron.

This constitutes a morphological principle of ontology as important as Aristotle’s theory of hilemorphism. (Every body is made up of two essential principles, which are matter and form. As any material object has a form, raw material is the basic substrate of all reality. In the material world, matter cannot occur without form and form cannot be without matter).

A polyhedron is called regular when it meets the following conditions:

They only exist five regular polyhedra:

The tetrahedron formed by 4 faces that are equal equilateral triangles.

The hexahedron or cube formed by 6 faces that are equal squares.

The octahedron made up of 8 faces that are equal equilateral triangles.

The 12-sided dodecahedron that are equal regular pentagons.

The icosahedron formed by 20 faces that are equal equilateral triangles.

The fact that we have discovered things that are as they always are, that will always be so, that they are like this regardless of the place of the universe since we contemplate themThat they will be like this for any sufficiently intelligent extraterrestrial entity is simply overwhelming, wonderful, exciting.

There is a cure of humility when we discover how deep and oceanic are the gaps of ignorance that we still have to fill with knowledge. An increasingly complex knowledge, counterintuitive and difficult to compute even with the most powerful computers. But there is also a thrust and a trepidation of emotion that runs through the chest when we discover that, despite everything, being as fallible beings, hairless monkeys, we have managed as a civilization to achieve the closest thing to a handful of models that describe the most ontologically similar to Truth … although we have different conceptions of the term, as it finishes Pere Estupinyá in his book To live science: