Science finds that happiness is priceless

An investigation, recently published in the journal PLOS ONE, analyzes how people rate their subjective well-being in societies where the money plays a minimal role and is generally not included in global happiness surveys.

According to the results of the work led by the Institute of Environmental Science and Technology, the Autonomous University of Barcelona (ICTA-UAB) and the McGill University of Canada, most of its citizens express remarkably high levels of happiness, a fact that is especially relevant in the communities with the lowest levels of monetization, where money plays a minimal role in obtaining goods and services since these are obtained through subsistence economy. In these communities, the study authors found that citizens report a degree of happiness comparable to that of Scandinavian countries, which typically score the highest in the world.

Researchers suggest that high levels of subjective well-being with minimal monetization, thus challenging the perception that economic growth produces an automatic increase in life satisfaction among less economically developed populations.

To analyze how monetization affects feelings of well-being, the researchers lived with small fishing communities with varying degrees of monetization, in the Solomon Islands and in Bangladesh, two very low-income countries.

For a few months, with the help of local translators, interviewed 678 people between the ages of 20 and 50 (average age of 37 years), residing in both rural and urban areas.

The interviews were designed to obtain information about what the happiness for them, as well as to better understand their moods, their lifestyle, their domestic and fishing-related activities, their income and the level of integration in the market.

The researchers found that in communities where money was used the most, such as urban Bangladesh, residents expressed lower levels of happiness.

In the less monetized places, the things that make them feel the happiest are spending as much time as possible with their family and being in contact with nature.

“In the least monetized sites, we see that the things that make them feel the happiest are spending as much time as possible with their family and being in contact with nature,” he explains. Sara Miñarro, researcher at ICTA-UAB and main author of the study.

“However, as the monetizationWe find that commonly recognized social and economic factors in industrialized countries play a more important role. Overall, our findings suggest that monetization, especially in its early stages, can actually be detrimental to happiness, “he adds.

Technology and access to information

Interestingly, while previous research has determined that technology and access to information about distant societies with different lifestyles, by offering them standards against which to compare their lives, can affect people’s assessment of their own well-being, not it is so in these countries.

“Our study points to possible ways to achieve happiness that are not related to high income and material wealth,” he explains. Eric Galbraith, professor in the department of Planetary and Earth Sciences at McGill and co-author of the study. “This is important, because if we replicate these results elsewhere and identify the factors that contribute to subjective well-being, it could help us avoid some of the environmental costs associated with achieving the social welfare in less developed nations. “

When people feel comfortable, safe and free to enjoy life within a strong community, they are happy, regardless of whether they make money or not.

“This work adds to the growing understanding that the important sources of happiness are not, in principle, related to economic production,” he adds. Chris Barrington-Leigh, a researcher at McGill’s Bieler School of the Environment. “When people feel comfortable, safe and free to enjoy life within a strong community, they are happy, regardless of whether they make money or not.”

About 85% of the study participants were men, an unbalanced figure due to the fact that cultural norms in Bangladesh made interviewing women difficult. In the Solomon Islands, the responses of men and women were not significantly different, while, in Bangladesh, the authors believe that more research will be needed to determine whether gender-related social norms influence the associations found in the study.

