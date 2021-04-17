Science fiction, Hugo Gernsback and his electronic inventions

Humanoid robots, time travel, spaceships … These are just a few of the many ingredients found in science fiction, one of the most modern genres and that continues to have millions of followers throughout the world and in all current narrative arts. In large part, thanks to the impetus of Hugo Gernsback. Cinema, literature, videogames … Science fiction is the perfect excuse to dream about the future telling human stories of the present and discovering electronic inventions that one day they will come true.

It is not clear who was the first to write science fiction. Was it Herbert George Wells with The Time Machine of 1895? Do we owe that credit to Mary Shelley with Frankenstein or the modern 1818 Prometheus? And what about Jules Verne, a science fiction writer who would inspire the first silent, black-and-white science fiction films.

What we do know is who gave the name to a genre of fiction that takes us to the future through technology and science. Hence its name, science fiction, translated by science fiction and that some prefer to call science fiction or science fantasy. His name is Hugo Gernsback and he made it possible for generations of yesterday and today to dream of utopian and dystopian futures riddled with impossible technology.

Engineer, writer, editor and inventor

Hugo Gernsback posing as a writer and editor. The first image was published in the November 1967 issue of Radio-Electronics magazine regarding his death. The second image appears published in the biography Hugo Gernsback – A Man Well Ahead of His Time… by Larry Steckler

Hugo Gernsback’s best known role has to do with his work as editor. Throughout his life he published specialized magazines in science, technology and science fiction such as Modern Electrics (1908), Electrical Experimentor (1913), which would later be called Science and Invention or the mythical Amazing Stories (1926). Hence, the International Science Fiction Convention, today the World Science Fiction Society, decided to call the Hugo Awards, Hugo Awards in English, to the most prestigious awards in this genre and which had their first edition in 1953.

From the mind of this engineer, writer and editor Of Luxembourg origin electronic inventions arose. Many of them impossible to create beyond imagination. At least in the present. With only twenty years of age he emigrated to the United States (1904). There he started in telecommunications with his own company, the Electric Importing Company. His success helped him unleash his true passion, unite fiction and technology, literature and science. But let’s look at some of his electronic inventions, both the most impossible and some that later became a reality. Moreover, during his life he reached patent up to 80 inventions.

The Isolator

Of the 80 patents of Hugo Gernsback (1884-1967), one of the most popular and extravagant is his insulator or isolator, in English The Isolator. He came up with it in the 1920s and was even on the cover of his own Science and Invention magazine. An invention more typical of science fiction than the real world.

Basically it was a lined wooden helmet that could remind us of a diving suit. The helmet included two viewing glasses and a tube that connected to an oxygen bottle. As its name implies, its purpose was isolate ourselves completely from outside noise to be able to concentrate.

Beyond the illustrations published in the magazine in question and the photography that we can find on the internet with Hugo Gernsback himself at his work table, this curious invention did not cease to be a curiosity or extravagance. Come on, it was not manufactured for the general public.

Interestingly, today we have similar but miniaturized inventions, such as wireless headphones with Noise Cancellation. Much more comfortable to wear than the Gernsback diving suit.

Glasses for watching television

Source: Alfred Eisenstaedt / The Life Picture Collection

Today we are used to virtual reality glasses. Or rather, helmets, because of their size. Google’s attempt to create augmented reality glasses also remains in the memory. And long ago it was rumored that Apple was working on something similar. But a century ago, this was more like science fiction.

In 1963, a veteran Hugo Gernsback photographed himself wearing strange glasses, described as teleyeglasses or television googles. Glasses that allowed you to watch television instead of sitting in front of the television. A Life magazine report from July 1963 interviews the inventor and shows his inventor carrying a prototype.

In the magazine they say things like that “when in 1936 he came up with the idea for this handy portable pocket TV, he was forced to discard it as impractical. But a few weeks ago, feeling like the electronics industry was catching up Using his New Deal-era concepts, he ordered some of his employees to build a model. “

These sci-fi glasses for watching TV they weighed 140 grams, consisted of two small cathode ray tubes, the technology of the day to make televisions, and small batteries that power one of Gernsback’s most promising electronic inventions. However, no one ever launched into making this invention, although as we saw previously, the history of pocket televisions traveled that path and went further.

The electric massager comb

Although currently we can find on Amazon or AliExpress modern equivalents to those inventions, many of them patented by Gernsback himself.

This is the case of the electric comb. The patent is dated January 30, 1912 and describes an electric comb that comb and massage the scalp at the same time. The description of the patent talks about combining both tasks with electricity involved. The device would run on battery, without cables. You can read the full explanation, in English, of this gadget.

This is Gernsback’s description of his electric comb: “An electric brush that comprises a rear part that has a series of metal bristles, an induction coil carried by said rear part, a associated battery thereto, a contact plate carried by the handle of said brush, a housing that includes said induction coil and the battery that is provided with a comb that receives a socket that extends longitudinally thereto and that is electrically connected to said bristles and to the induction coil, and said contact plate and the induction coil that are electrically connected to said battery “.

The luminous electric mirror

Hugo Gernsback’s lighted mirror from 1913 versus a current portable lighted mirror. One hundred years separate them

Under the name of luminous electric mirror, Hugo Gernsback patented in 1913 a hand mirror that stood out for being powered by electricity. Another one of his electronic inventions to make our day to day easier. This time, to look in the mirror. More than something of science fiction, it was about making our daily lives simpler.

It basically consisted of a hand mirror that integrated a battery. At the user’s request, the mirror could be illuminated to see us better. In the patent he explains how the wiring and the Incandescent bulb to achieve its purpose.

Obviously, this invention did not come to fruition. Although the idea was good, and today we have similar equivalents thanks to the miniaturization of lighting with the led technology that allows to illuminate any element or surface, from televisions to smart mirrors or any other tiny device.

These are just some of the electronic inventions, curious and strange that Hugo Gernsback thought and patented. But to his credit there are many more, such as an electrically powered water source, a few headset for talking on the phone, an electromagnetic bumper to facilitate aircraft landing or a hydraulic fishing system. Ideas that in many cases did not come true and that on other occasions were limited to illustrations published in their magazines. science fiction and popular science.

