Science begins to answer some questions on COVID-19. One of them is related to the highest lethality of the disease in the elderly. According to the scientific publication STAT, recent studies have confirmed that the new coronavirus changes the way DNA segments are read.

This could explain why older people have a higher chance of dying because of the disease. They also try to explain these investigations why antivirals could not only save the lives of sick patients, but also prevent them from worsening of the disease if taken before infection.

Benjamin R. tenOever, a virologist at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York, states that “It’s something I’ve never seen in my 20 years of studying viruses” when referring to how the disease appropriates cells.

Two scenarios

The virus it has a pattern never seen in others like the flu or SARS. Therefore, this behavior has been named by Benjamin R. tenOever as the ability to “call to arms and ask for a boost to the genes. “

This first group of genes produces interferons, which indicate to neighboring cells that they have to face the virus and they save time for the second group to act. This contingent produces its own proteins, called chemistries: “When the B cells that produce distant antibodies and the T cells that kill the virus detect this alarm, they run to their source. If all goes well, the first set of genes keeps the virus at bay long enough for the deadly professional killers to arrive and start eradicating the viruses. “

Different tests

To be able to perform this investigation, healthy human lung cells, ferrets and lung cells from infected patients were analyzed. In all three cases, it was observed that in the three days following contracting the disease, the virus induces genes in cells to produce cytokines, but blocks ‘call to arms’ genes.

Therefore, the result is that virus replication is not slowedinstead, a release of inflammatory molecules occurs in the lungs. This has been rated by scientists as “unique and aberrant” consequence on how COVID-19 manipulates the genome of the person.