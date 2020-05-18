The scientific community has faced the historical challenge of explaining the biological factors and causal social behaviors of Covid-19 to recommend containment measures that allow the pandemic to be handled with some normality, while a vaccine is found. In this uncertainty, science and common sense are inseparable allies, since theories are tested in the common practice of nature and society. In Nicaragua, scientific and political recommendations will be effective, adapting to the country’s characteristics and being consistent with the common global scientific, social and political denominator.

With much international information, but scarce and little credible at the national level, our epidemiologists and complementary scientists projected outbreaks of thousands of cases for these weeks, even in optimistic scenarios. It is clear that the growth becomes exponential of confirmed cases and deaths when transmission is already community, and this seems to happen or very close to happening here. Solid data from the country is necessary to anticipate with measures that avoid a major blow. Our people, protecting themselves, seem to say “if science does not prevail, at least common sense”.

For poor countries like ours, international scientists visualize great impacts, due to our weak health systems and overcrowding of families. Our experts add internal indicators, such as close treatment, transport pressure, few hygienic habits. In these socio-sanitary conditions, only the highly suspicious community growth of the few official positive cases is highly dangerous.

The government disregards scientific alerts and recommendations. It sends long vacations to public workers, to basic and secondary education; it promotes marches, attendance at beaches and conglomerate activities, protecting the population. Common sense, in the absence of science, indicates that it is still appropriate to stop the spread. The maintenance of classes in the educational system enhances the spread among all families. There is an urgent need to suspend classes from universities, schools, colleges and technical centers, both public and private, that are missing, continuing online and radio studies.

Certainly, our country quarantine protects against Covid-19; but it is not the merit of the government, but of the flight of international and national tourism, and other foreigners that the economic sanctions drove away; the sanitary fence imposed by Costa Rica and Honduras; and the self-isolation at home of a large part of society. Obviously, these measures help reduce the impact of the pandemic; but they are not recommended to any country, except for the responsible social call.

However, officially recognized cases of imported coronaviruses persist; and exported cases recognized by the receiving government of Cuba; These seem to show active community contagion. Common sense mandates closing borders, and science to apply tests to a representative sample of the population so that surveillance is effective on confirmed cases and their contacts.

The predominance of informal workers increases the risk of the spread, because under confinement they would return to the streets to generate income for their families. While controlling the pandemic with a trust strategy, it is common sense, humanely and economically convenient for the State to temporarily support its income.

The State, instead of responding passively and favorably as the pandemic progresses, must unite science and common sense, anticipating it with multisectoral measures of social and sanitary distancing, to cut the transmission chain. Build confidence that we will prevent or lessen uncontrollable outbreaks of cases, and severe impacts on the already severe damage to the economy. And above all, protect the life of human beings, the main and most important national wealth, who will recover what was lost, when the pandemic passes.

The author is a social researcher and educator.