Science and art dialogue at Cinema Planeta, which projects more than 50 titles

▲ Frame of the tape 7 grams.

Juan Ibarra

La Jornada newspaper

Thursday, May 14, 2020, p. 7

This year in the International Cinema and Environment Festival of Mexico Cinema Planeta a dialogue between science and art is observed. The twelfth edition of the meeting, and the first to be totally online, adds to the more than 50 titles that comprise it, the interventions of scientists that will feed back to the spectators.

On April 22, Earth Day, Cinema Planeta began its activities as an online meeting. Conceived with the idea of ​​being a space for ideas and solutions, canceling or postponing were not an option, said its co-director, Eleonora Isunza.

Less than a month after the start of its activities, the meeting on cinema and the environment has added the collaborations that biologists, physicists, mathematicians and various other specialists have done to explain the topics covered in the tapes. The specialists are part of and are coordinated by the University of Morelos, the state in which the meeting is based, but there are also disseminators from institutions such as the National Autonomous University of Mexico and the University of San Luis Potosí.

With the help of scientists, the films that are part of Cinema Planeta were organized, and they devised actions by theme. Thus, once the film is seen, people will be able to know what to do or how to contribute to the different causes.

In its virtual format, the cinema meeting has been able to take advantage of the possibilities offered by digital platforms. Insunza explained that, in addition to the films, on the platform it is possible to consult both the objectives and the topics addressed by each one; Contact with specialized NGOs that already work for certain causes is also facilitated; In addition, it is now also possible to better understand the local context through the explanations of the scientists.

Despite the fact that even before the global health crisis they had thought about using technology to promote the cinema event, current circumstances forced the organizers to work hard to adapt. However, the co-director of the meeting also said she was satisfied with the result.

Now they have also been able to focus on giving more scope and monitoring to their content. It is possible to infer, from visits, records and visualizations, when a school, for example, has begun to use its platform.

Positive and constant theme

For Eleonora Isunza the environmental issue has to be something positive and constant. Trust that due to the quarantine many people have realized that there were many things that we did not need. He also called not to wait for a politician to sign a law, or to ban the consumption of something to start acting in favor of the environment.

Within the offer that Cinema Planeta has there are all kinds of films, both national and foreign. Among the 57 titles are documentary and fiction, children’s films and animation; A retrospective made up of films from other editions of the meeting is also available, which were chosen for having been triggers for actions. Also, viewers will be able to vote for their favorite tape.

Plastic Planet, directed by Werner Boote; The bicycle, by Tiahoga Ruge; Burning Sea, by Carlos Armella; Plantae, by Guilherme Gehr, and El manzano azul, by Olegario Barrera, are some of the films available free of charge, upon prior registration.

Cinema Planeta promotes more than 1,200 actions to take care of the environment. It will be available until June 5 on the page https://cinemaplaneta.org/

.