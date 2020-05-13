Sony Interactive Entertainment has announced that Arnold Schwarzenegger returns to the Predator saga as Dutch

Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) announces that Arnold Schwarzenegger returns to the saga of Predator embodying Dutch in Predator: Hunting Grounds. The actor has given life to his own character, participating in the process himself, being part of two recently announced updates: a free content in which to learn more about his story and a paid DLC, in which players can embody to the character. Both will be available from May 26.

“For what Predator: Hunting Grounds whatever game we envision, it had to include Dutch’s story and bring him back into the universe, ”says Jared Gerritzen, Chief Creative Officer at Illfonic. The study therefore announces two novelties: the first is a free update, available to all players who own the game, where they can learn where Dutch has been all these years and listen to his story in his own words through a series of unlockable voice tapes as you level up.

The second is a paid DLC where players will be able to embody Dutch and, in addition, they will have access to his weapons: his QR5 “Hammerhead” rifle and his iconic knife, an item that arrived for free in June for all players.

In addition to this, the studio has announced a schedule of updates, both free and paid, with new weapons and game modes, among others.

Arnold Schwarzenegger gave life to Delta Force Major Alan “Dutch” Schaeffer in the first film in the Predator franchise under director John McTiernan in 1987. In it Dutch leads his group of men on a rescue mission that takes them to the heart of the jungle with a CIA agent. Once there, he discovers that there was no rescue mission and that it was all a trick to destroy a local guerrilla camp. On their return to the collection point they will realize that they are not alone and that a creature is hunting them one by one.

Predator: Hunting Grounds It is available through the usual points of sale, on the PlayStation Store and Amazon at a recommended price of € 39.99.

Description: Join the hunt in this asymmetric multiplayer shooter that pits humans against predator. Join a military squad and complete missions before the predator finds you or step into the predator’s skin and hunt down your prey. Become the predator Hunt down the enemy military squad as you stalk them with your alien arsenal. Reach the helicopter complete challenging missions as a member of a military squad and escape.

