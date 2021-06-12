Schwartzman’s distinguished praise for Djokovic and Nadal

Days ago, it was he who suffered it firsthand. While Diego Schwartzman was able to scratch a set from Rafael Nadal, he was beaten by the Paris dust king and said goodbye to Roland Garros in the quarterfinals. Now, as a spectator, he was able to enjoy the semifinals where Novak Djokovic managed to leave the Spanish on the road and he expressed himself about it on his Twitter account: “Do we tennis players play the same sport as the two of them?”

Do we tennis players play the same sport as the two of them? 😂🎾 – diego schwartzman (@dieschwartzman) June 11, 2021

A World Cup final can disappoint. There may be few emotions and a lot of fear of losing. The Nadal-Djokovic never do and the 58th edition of the greatest rivalry in history was no exception (30-28 for the Balkan). So many emotions were delivered by the party that even the French government allowed the public to stay in the Philippe Chatrier beyond curfew hours.

The Peque evidently did not come out of his astonishment by the excellent game that both Rafa and Nole played. The statistics help to understand how tight this duel of giants was that the Serbian took 3-6, 6-3, 7-6 (4) and 6-2. Novak finished with 50 winners against 48 of the Spaniard, who accumulated 55 unforced errors (the winner made 37). And yes, you’re right Diego, they play another sport.

