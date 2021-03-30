Schwartzman’s authority

After his solid debut against the Japanese Uchiyama, Diego Schwartzman (9th) reached the knockout stages of the Miami Masters 1000 after beating Frenchman Adrian Mannarino, 36th in the world ranking, 6-1 and 6-4 in 1h16m.

Peque wants to keep moving forward.

Peque tried to dominate with a ball that came with a lot of weight and deep to the European, who tried to accommodate himself to hit him with that precise and very damaging two-handed backhand that he has. In sight it was that the Argentine was the one who imposed conditions, especially in a first set that he obtained in just 25 minutes by taking advantage of two of the three break chances he had; Mannarino did not leave any.

Look also

Already in the second chapter, in addition to the shirt (from white with palm trees to a more striking, fluo green color), the Frenchman changed his attitude, which led him to have more regularity, although in the challenge of patience he could not with Schwartzman . Cross-rally duels (Peque’s backhand, Mannarino’s left-handed drive), drawing as a perfect diagonal, used to stay for the Top 10 side, as in the key fourth game, that the porteño broke to go ahead 3-1.

Aslan Karatsev, a possible rival of Peque.

Mannarino fumbled by lifting the first match point against with a 3-5 serve. Nevertheless, He could not when the Argentine was his turn to serve, who took advantage of the third match point in total.

Look also

Beyond the solidity and regularity in his game (12-9 in winners; 23-31 in unforced errors), Schwartzman relied on a very solid serve, with which he won 81% of the points with the first (against 58 of his rival) and 73% with the second (64 Mannarino). And they never broke him.

His next rival is the American Sebastian korda (87th), son of Petr, the renowned former player, who beat dangerous Russian Aslan Karatsev 6-3 and 6-0 (27th). who threw them all outside, in 1h07m.

Look also

TOPICS THAT APPEAR IN THIS NOTE