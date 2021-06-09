Schwartzman: what time they play and where to watch it

Diego Schwartzman is in pursuit of the Roland Garros semi-finals for the second time in his career and, to do so, he must defeat the king of brick dust: Rafael Nadal. The 28-year-old Argentine has beaten German Jan-Lennard Struff in straight sets by 7-6, 6-4 and 7-5. While the Spanish beat the Italian Jannik Sinner by 7-5, 6-3 and 6-0 and added his 103rd victory at the French Open. Write down what time they play and where to watch this great game live.

Schwartzman and Nadal during the 2020 Roland Garros semifinals .. (Photo by MARTIN BUREAU / .)

WHAT TIME DOES NADAL – SCHWARTZMAN PLAY?

The duel for the quarterfinals between the Spanish and the Argentine will be in the third turn of the day, after 09.00, on the Philippe-Chatrier center court.

WHERE TO SEE NADAL – SCHWARTZMAN LIVE?

The match between Rafa and Peque can be seen on the ESPN 2 screen. And as usual, you can follow the minute by minute by Olé.

BACKGROUND

It will not be the first that Peque, number 10 in the ATP ranking, plays with Rafa, three in the world. They have already seen each other 11 times, ten of them with the Spanish triumph. The only victory for Peque was in the quarterfinals of the Masters 1000 in Rome in 2020. The match ended 6-2 and 7-5, and it is one of the most important victories of the Argentine tennis player’s career.

The last time they were measured was precisely by the Roland Garros 2020 semifinals and it was victory for Rafa 6-3, 6-3 and 7-6, who would later defeat Serbian Novak Djokovic 6-0, 6-2 and 7-5 in the final.

