Schwartzman was winning at Wimbledon, but was stopped by lack of light

This Monday the main draw at Wimbledon began with the participation of several Argentines. One of those who put first was Diego Schwartzman. The Peque was playing against the French Benoit Paire for the first round, and after winning 6-3 and 6-4, the game was suspended due to lack of natural light and will be completed this Tuesday in the second shift.

Diego Schwartzman during the Wimbledon first round match against Benoit Paire. . / Peter Nicholls

Schwartzman was in search of the first victory in the third Grand Slam of the year. The game started evenly: both tennis players they kept their serve until the Argentine could break the third game and from that moment on, he became strong and took the first set 6-3. Already the second, began with a break by side, until again the Peque returned to take the serve of the French, and managed to take the set 6-4. Prior to the start of the third, the lack of light on the court caused the game to be suspended and to go to the second shift this Tuesday.

Schwartzman is looking forward to the third Grand Slam of the year. He comes from playing a great role at Roland Garros, where he was defeated in the quarterfinals by Rafael Nadal 6-3, 4-6, 6-4 and 6-0, and He was one step away from matching his best mark at the French Open: the 2020 semi-finals.

In the first round, Facundo Bagnis and Federico Delbonis were eliminated, against the Serbian Miomir Kecmanovic (4-6, 6-3, 3-6 and 6-7) and the Russian Andrey Rublev (6-4, 4-6, 1 – 6 and 2-6) , respectively. On Tuesday, Diego Schwartzman will complete his match and four Argentines will make their presentations: Guido Pella against Matteo Berrettini, Federico Coria against Daniel Galán, Juan Ignacio Londero against Gianluca Mager and Marco Trungelliti goes with Benjamin Bonzi.

