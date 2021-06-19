Schwartzman: “There is going to be a strong fight to be in the top ten”

The Argentine tennis player Diego schwartzman He attended ESPN’s SportCenter to talk about his great moment in form and his aspiration to continue as long as possible in the top ten: “I feel like I lasted many weeks in the top ten. It’s true that now I left and I’m in eleventh place , but everything indicates that in Wimbledon I will return in case Bautista does not reach the final of the tournament. At Roland Garros I felt better again and he gave me that little push I needed after complicated months. the top ten with many players, “said Peque.