Schwartzman straightens his way to reach the Godó quarters

The Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell-68th Conde de Godó Trophy will have another top-10 in the quarterfinals after the victory of Diego schwartzman (9th) over Frenchman Corentin Moutet (75th) in the round of 16: 6-4 and 6-2 in 1h.35 ‘of play.

The Argentine will seek a place in the semifinals on Thursday against the winner of the Spanish derby between Pablo Carreño (13th) and Bernabé Zapata (147th). Before him, Stefanos Tsitsipas (5th) and Andrey Rublev (7th) have also fulfilled the forecast in their round of 16 matches against Alex De Miñaur and Albert Ramos, respectively.

Schwartzman, 28, arrived in Barcelona with some doubts after conceding two unexpected defeats in the first two Masters 1,000 of the season, against Sebastian korda in the eighth in Miami and against Casper ruud on his Monte Carlo debut, the start of his European clay court tour.

The ‘Peque’, all fighting on the court since his 1.70 m tall and 64 kgs, has imposed his top-10 stripes and his solid game from the bottom of the court to overcome Moutet, 21 years old, together to Ugo Humbert (22) another young hope of French tennis, caught up in the inevitable handover of the generation led for years by Jo-Wilfried Tsonga (36 years), Gilles Simon (36), Richard Gasquet (34) or Gael Monfils (34), still their best trick in the ranking (15th) but lately haunted by injuries.