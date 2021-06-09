Schwartzman: schedule and where to watch the Roland Garros match on TV

06/09/2021

On at 09:47 CEST

Rafael Nadal He faces the Argentine in the quarterfinals of Roland Garros 2021 today Diego schwartzman, number ten in the ATP ranking, in the third turn of the Philippe Chatrier track. The two have met eleven times, with ten wins for the Spaniard.

SCHEDULE: WHAT TIME DOES THE MATCH START?

The match between Nadal Y Schwartzman It will be played after the matches between Gauff Y Krejcikova Y Sakkari Y Swiatek. Therefore, will not start before 2:00 p.m. (CET).

TELEVISION WHERE TO SEE THE NADAL-SCHWARTZMAN?

Eurosport It will broadcast live the Roland Garros quarter-final match. In addition, you can also see that channel through the platform DAZN.

NADAL – SCHWARTZMAN LIVE ON SPORT.ES

SPORT also offers you online coverage of the match between Rafael Nadal Y Diego schwartzman Roland Garros 2021. You can follow the duel with our live and up-to-the-minute narration. After concluding the game, you will be able to find the chronicle and also the statements of the protagonists.