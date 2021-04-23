Schwartzman lost an incredible game and was eliminated

Until here came the adventure of Diego Schwartzman (9th) in the Barcelona ATP 500. After reaching the quarterfinals of the Catalan tournament for the first time in his career, the Argentine lost an incredible match against local Pablo Carreño Busta (13th) and thus will not be able to play against Rafael Nadal (3rd) in the semifinals.

Look also

After a long battle, Peque had been 5-3 up in the last set and served for match being 5-4 up. However, he was not accurate with his first serve and the Spanish took advantage of it. So much so that the native of Asturias put a tremendous flurry of five games in a row to destroy the illusions of the national tennis player and finish with a 6-4, 3-6 and 7-5 in 2h 34m of play.

Look also

What comes in Conde de Godó is, on the one hand, an all-Spanish semi since Rafa Nadal, 11 times champion of the competition, swept the British Cameron norrie (58 °) by 6-1 and 6-4. The other key is completed by the Italian Jannik Sinner (19th), who beat Russian Andrey Rublev (7th) by 6-2 and 7-6 (6) and greek Stefanos Tsitsipas (5th) who beat the Canadian Felix Augier-Aliassime (10 °) by double 6-3. Both parties will transmit them ESPN this Saturday from 8.30.

TOPICS THAT APPEAR IN THIS NOTE