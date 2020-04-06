Diego Schwartzman He has been lucky, in quotes or not, to have faced, without any victory to take to his mouth, the ‘Big3’. Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, three tennis players of unattainable level but very different from each other. In a recent chat with the Argentine journalist Danny Miche, the ‘Peque’ tried to differentiate his characteristics and give his verdict on who has the best chance of ending up being the best of the three.

Aware of each person’s virtues, the Argentine tennis player reflected on what makes each one unique and how he feels when he confronts them. Despite the fact that he has had good game stages before each one, Schwartzman, like all tennis players, confirms that difficulty by making them match and being able to have options at his rhythm of the ball.

“Federer gives you more air and time, but you don’t seem to know how to play tennis”

“Against Nadal you always arrive hoping to give him a good fight on any day and on any surface, but you quickly realize that it is almost impossible to defeat him. On the other hand, Djokovic makes me feel that in the second service game I no longer have Lungs. It’s amazing. Finally, Federer gives you more air and time, but you don’t seem to know how to play tennis. It’s amazing how he hits the ball. All three are amazing, in different ways. “

Subsequently asked about that particular fight to be the best of the three and surely in history, the South American player opts for the one that currently has less Grand Slams but who plays with the advantage of time and having achieved things that must be valued in that battle to retire as the best.

“At his best, Djokovic has beaten Rafa Nadal many times on clay and Roger Federer many times on grass. Maybe I’d say it’s a little above the other two. We will see if he can reach those records, now he was very good and that rhythm was broken. Now Djokovic knows he has to maintain the level, because if he doesn’t maintain it, the other two will win. “

