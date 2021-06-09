Schwartzman, for the hit against Nadal

Firm, without losing a single set in the entire contest, Diego schwartzman made its way into Roland Garros and dreams of repeating the semifinals for the second time in his career and for the second year in a row. But to achieve that goal, the Peque must surpass the King of the Parisian Grand Slam, the 13-time champion and who eliminated him in this same contest in the last edition: Rafael Nadal.

The Argentine and the Spanish, who Celebrated at Roland Garros in the last four editions in a row, they face no earlier than 9.10, at the Philippe Chatrier. Don’t miss set to set in Ole.

BACKGROUND

The number 10 in the world and the 3rd in the ATP ranking have already seen each other 11 times, ten of them with the Spanish triumph. The only victory for Peque was in the quarterfinals of the Masters 1000 in Rome in 2020. The match ended 6-2 and 7-5, and is one of the most important victories of the Argentine tennis player’s career.

The last time they were measured was precisely for the semifinals of the Roland Garros 2020 and It was a victory for Rafa by 6-3, 6-3 and 7-6, who would later defeat Serbian Novak Djokovic 6-0, 6-2 and 7-5 in the final.

