Schwartzman fell in the ranking

Bad news for Diego schwartzman Y Rafael Nadal. Is that, after the last update of the ATP Ranking, both descended one position: the Argentine was 10th and the Spanish, 3rd. A variation that hits the tennis players in the preview of the Roland Garros, to be disputed from May 31. But the one who was pleasantly surprised was Federico Delbonis, in good present, which rose 13 places.

Diego Schwartzman dropped a step in the Ranking (photo REUTER)

The Peque is coming off a weak performance in his debut in the Madrid Masters 1000 and he was the first to recognize it. Tafter the defeat against Russian Aslan Karatsev by 2-6, 6-4 and 6-1 in the second round, expressed harsh self-criticism: “It is clear that I am not playing my best tennis. At this level I can’t think of making the final in Rome or the semi-finals at Roland Garros, I’m not finding the rhythm. ”

.Consequently, Schwartzman moved from ninth to tenth in the world rankings and remains in the top 10. (He reversed position with the Italian Mateo Berretini, who has just reached the final of the last tournament). However, he knows that to defend or improve his situation, the next competitions will be key. This Tuesday he will debut at the Masters 1000 in Rome against Canadian Félix Auger-Aliassime, the 20-year-old who is 21st, at a time to be defined.

For its part, the other movement in the table that drew attention was that of the legendary Nadal, who left his almost patented number 2. The Spanish, crowned five times in the Madrid contest, this time fell in the quarterfinals by 6- 4 and 6-4 against the German Alexander Zverev (later champion) and is preparing to reverse the results in the Italian capital, where he holds nine trophies. In this way, he will try to reach his favorite Grand Slam with more confidence and level.

Nadal was eliminated from Madrid by Zverev in the quarterfinals (photo Reuter)

This is how the Top 10 of the ATP Ranking remained

1. Novak Djokovic (SRB) 11463 points

2. Daniil Medvedev (RUS) 9780 (+1)

3. Rafael Nadal (ESP) 9630 (-1)

4. Dominic Thiem (AUT) 8365

5. Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) 7610

6. Alexander Zverev (ALE) 6945

7. Andrey Rublev (RUS) 6000

8. Roger Federer (SUI) 5785

9. Matteo Berrettini (ITA) 4048 (+1)

10. Diego Schwartzman (ARG) 3765 (-1)

Joy did come for Delbonis, that after writing his best Spanish Masters of his career, he climbed 13 places. The Buenos Aires native, who was 77th, managed to leave Pablo Carreño Busta (12th) on the road but then fell in the second round against Berrettini. However, his good performance put him this Monday at number 64. This Monday he faces Karén Jachanov in Rome. The other Argentines who took a little step forward in the Ranking were Federico Coria (from 92 ° to 91 °) and Juan Ignacio Londero (from 99 ° to 98 °). Guido Pella, who recently got off Rome, went from 55th to 58th.

Argentines within the Top 100

58. Guido Pella (-3) 1119

64. Federico Delbonis (+13) 1036

91. Federico Coria (+1) 843

98. Juan Ignacio Londero (+1) 803

