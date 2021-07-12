Schwartzman fell back and record for Podoroska

After the Novak Djokovic’s consecration at Wimbledon after winning the final against Italian Matteo Berrettini 6-7 (4/7), 6-4, 6-4 and 6-3, the ATP Ranking Y WTA and there was movement on the part of the Argentines.

Diego schwartzman a post fell and moved a little further from the Top 10, while Nadia Podoroska climbed three notches to get the best ranking of her entire career. In addition, there were great advances in Facundo Bagnis Y Federico Coria. Sight.

The Peque fell to 12th place in the ATP Rankings.

The Peque was in charge of taking the Celeste and Blanca as far as possible in London (in singles), althoughHe was eliminated in the third round with the Hungarian Marton Fucsovics by 6-3, 6-3, 6-7 and 6-4. However, the 28-year-old from Buenos Aires, who was ranked 11th in the world, fell one place and now ranks twelfth. This is directly because the Hungarian Hubert hurkacz (now 11th) advanced seven positions after losing in the semis with the Italian, and the Canadian Denis Shapovalov (now 10th) rose two after reaching the ante-last instance of the Grand Slam (where he lost to Nole).

This is how the Top 12 remained at 07/12/21

1. Novak Djokovic (SRB) 12,113 points

2. Daniil Medvedev (RUS) 10,370 points

3. Rafael Nadal (ESP) 8,270 pts.

4. Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) 8,150 pts.

5. Alexander Zverev (ALE) 7,475 pts. (+1)

6. Dominic Thiem (AUT) 7,425 pts. (-1)

7. Andrey Rublev (RUS) 6,255 pts.

8. Matteo Berrettini (ITA) 5,488 pts. (+1)

9. Roger Federer (SUI) 4,215 pts. (-1)

10. Denis Shapovalov (CAN) 3,625 pts. (+2)

11. Hubert Hurkacz (HUN) 3,163 pts. (+7)

12. Diego Schwartzman (ARG) 3,060 pts. (-1)

But the good news was for Rosario, who despite fall in the second round of the GS against the Czech Martincova in straight sets of 6-3 and 7-6 (5), He climbed three places and enjoys the best ranking of his entire career (36th). Although it is far away -but it is getting closer- from the dome of the most outstanding players, led by the Australian Ashleigh barty, brand new champion on the grass of England. On changes within the WTA ladder they surprised the rise of Karolina Pliskova (from 13 to sixth place) and the descents of Simona Halep (from 3 to 9) and Serena Williams (from 8 to 16, leaving the reduced).

After Wimbledon, Podoroska achieved his career best in the Ranking (@nadiapodoroska)

This is how the Top 10 of the WTA remained as of 7/12/21

1. Ashleigh Barty (AUS) 9635 points.

2. Naomi Osaka (JPN) 7336 pts.

3. Aryna Sabalenka (BLR) 6965 pts. (+1)

4. Sofia Kenin (USA) 5640 points (+2)

5. Bianca Andreescu (CAN) 5331 pts. (+2)

6. Elina Svitolina (UCR) 5125 pts. (-1)

7. Karolina Pliskova (CZE) 4975 pts. (+6)

8. Iga Swiatek (POL) 4695 pts. (+1)

9. Simona Halep (RUM) 4330 pts (-6)

10. Garbiñe Muguruza (ESP) 4165 pts. (+2)

The rest of the Argentines Top 100

.For its part, the update also favorably accommodated Facundo Bagnis, who rose 18 positions (from 92 to 74) and Federico Coria (who went from 87 to 77); while the airs were not festive for Federico Delbonis (fell from 47 ° to 48 °) or to Guido pella (from 59 ° to 75 °).

Notable: Facundo Bagnis climbed 18 positions in the Ranking (photo .)

Joy in Doubles

.Yes OK Horacio Zeballos lost the Wimbledon final in mixed mode with his teammate Marcel Granollers, the Argentine-Spanish couple rose one position in the Ranking and is fifth. And the one who also celebrated was Maximum González, than with his Italian colleague Simone bolelli they climbed four spots to finish seventh in the world tally.

Horacio Zeballos and Marcel Granollers, Wimbledon runners-up (. photo)

