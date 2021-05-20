Schwartzman falls to Gasquet in the second round of Lyon

The Argentine tennis player Diego schwartzman, third seeded, succumbed this Thursday to the French Richard Gasquet in the ocfinal tavos of the tournament Lyon in two sets6-3 and 7-5).

Gasket He won with ease in the first round, taking advantage of an early break in service to the Argentine tennis player, debutant in this edition of the tournament, thanks to the efficiency of his rest.

The second set was more even and none of the tennis players managed to impose their serve. Three service losses by Gasquet, number 52 in the ATP ranking, compared to four by Schwartzman, world number ten, tipped the balance in favor of the French (7-5), in a match that lasted just over an hour and a half .

The French tennis player will face the Russian in the quarterfinals of the competition Karen khachanov, number 26 in the ATP ranking, after beating the Polish tennis player Kamil Majchrzak.