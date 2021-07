Diego schwartzman was not listed at the beginning of the Olympic Games Tokyo 2021 on the list of great medal favorites, but he is doing very well on the Japanese slopes and showing a very remarkable level of play. He is already in the round of 16 after beating young Czech Tomas Machac 6-4 7-5 and now awaits Khachanov and Duckworth. In addition, one of the surprises of the tournament has been the elimination of Aslan Karatsev at the hands of Jeremy chardy, by a score of 7-5 4-6 6-3.