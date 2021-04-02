Schwartzman breaks the hex and contest the round of 16

Updated 03/29/2021 – 23:32

The Argentinian Diego Schwartzman, number 9 in the world, put an end to the evil that seemed to haunt him at the Miami Masters 1000 and play the round of 16 for the first time of the tournament, after winning this Monday by 6-1 and 6-4 to the French Adrin Mannarino.

Schwartzmann, who He had lost in the third round in the 2017 edition against the Belgian David Goffin and in the 2018 against the Canadian Milos Raonic, I did not miss this time and broke the wall of sixteenths. A classification that the Argentine tennis player, who this year already has a title, after imposing at the beginning of this month in the Buenos Aires tournament, achieved in a forceful way, as demonstrated by the clear 6-1 for which he won the first round, in just 25 minutes.

More suffered was the second set, in which Schwartzmann, despite breaking his rival’s serve in the third game, had to fight until the end to keep his advantage and end up winning the second set, 6-4.

The Rival of Argentine Diego Schwartzman, semifinalist in 2020 at Roland Garros, in the round of 16 will be American Sebastian Korda, after beating Russian Aslan Karatsev 6-3 and 6-0 on Monday.

.