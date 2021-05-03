Schwartzman already has a rival in Madrid

Diego Schwartzman qualified for the second round of the Masters 1000 in Madrid as the seventh favorite and in his debut he will face off against the Russian Aslan Karatsev, number 27 in the ATP ranking, who has just beaten Frenchman Ugo Humbert 7-5, 6-4 in a match in the first round.

Diego Schwartzman will make his debut on Wednesday May 5 at 8.30am. FE / EPA / RHONA WISE

The 27-year-old Russian tennis player continues to show his good level and is the revelation of this year since he reached the semifinals of the Australian Open, where he had just eliminated Peque in the third round in three sets, he also conquered the Australian Open. Dubai and incredibly defeated world number one Novak Djokovic in the semi-finals in Belgrade. The meeting between Schwartzman and Karatsev will take place on Wednesday at 8.30.

Federico Delbonis is another of the Argentines who are part of this tournament, because last Sunday, in a duel of Argentines, he beat Juan Ignacio Londero 6-4 and 6-4, thus getting into the main draw. For this He will face the Spaniard Pablo Carreño this Monday, at 2.15 pm.

Federico Delbonis, Argentine tennis player. EFE / EPA / SEBASTIEN NOGIER

On the other hand, Guido Pella, like Schwartzman, will make his debut in the second round of the tournament against the young Italian promise Jannik Sinner, 19 years old, number 14 in the ranking, on Tuesday at 6 in the morning.

In any case, it is still in doubt that the Argentine will take the field due to the injury to his right abductor that left him out of the ATP 250 in Munich. The Argentine is awaiting the result of the medical examinations that authorize him to play.

Pella left the court in tears.

