Schuurs and Koolhof remain at the gates of the Roland-Garros final

06/08/2021

On at 17:45 CEST

The Russians Elena Vesnina Y Aslan karatsev, number 144 of the WTA and number 226 of the ATP respectively won in the semifinals of Roland-Garros in one hour and five minutes by 6-4 and 6-1 to the dutch players Demi Schuurs Y Wesley koolhof, number 10 of the WTA and, number 13 of the WTA respectively. With this result, the players manage to qualify for the Roland-Garros final.

The losing pair managed to break serve once, while the winners did it 4 times. Likewise, Vesnina and Karatsev had a 67% effectiveness in the first serve, committed a double fault and got 73% of the service points, while their opponents obtained a 62% effectiveness, committed 5 double faults and managed to win the 56% of service points.

The championship will continue next Thursday from 11:00 Spanish time with the confrontation of Vesnina and Karatsev against the American players Desirae Krawczyk Y Joe salisbury which will take place next Thursday from 11:00 Spanish time.

This tournament takes place in Paris between June 4 and 10 on clay in the open air. A total of 16 couples participate in this competition.