Schumacher’s first F1 for sale

06/10/2021 at 1:22 PM CEST

Collectors and fans of Formula 1 are facing a magnificent opportunity. Of course, as long as they are millionaires. The English company ‘Speedmaster Cars’ has put the sale of Michael Schumacher’s first Formula 1 car, the Jordan 191 Green color With which the Kaiser made its debut at the Belgian Grand Prix, held at Spa-Francorchams in 1991. James hanson, owner of ‘Speedmaster Cars’, asks 1.45 million euros for the car. A price worthy of its history.

In August 1991, Team Jordan needed a driver who could replace Bertrand Gachot at the Belgian Grand Prix and Schumacher was the chosen one. The German driver did not last a lap in the race and was forced to retire due to a clutch problem, but he did not leave anyone indifferent with his performance in practice and qualifying.

Now the lucky person who can buy the car can even put it on the track with the help of a team of mechanics. The car has the original chassis and steering wheel and a new engine Corsworth exact replica of the 1991 V8.