Schumacher targets Q2 in Hungary

At Le Castellet rookie Mick Schumacher made it to Q2 for the first time, and the German driver intends to repeat this at this weekend’s Hungarian Grand Prix considering qualifying position is vital to the final result.

“It is a qualifying circuit. The position on the starting grid is usually also the final position in the race,” said the Teuton.

“There are straights missing and the DRS is not as effective. But it is a great track to drive, because it is very fluid and it tends to be quite warm, which is nice.”

“The goal, as always, should be just to do our best and hopefully get a good lap in qualifying. It would be great if we could aim for a place in Q2, I think that should be our goal. On the other hand It is a very difficult and highly technical track. However, we must be optimistic. “

Michael Schumacher’s son has “nice experiences” on this track because it was there that in 2019 he celebrated his first victory at the Formula 2. “This track has always been good for me,” he said.

“The results have not been so bad here. It’s a circuit I always look forward to and it’s always the end of a chapter because it’s the race before summer break so it’s a good time for everyone to get together and then everyone has some free time “.

Although the 22-year-old admits that he would prefer to continue running in the coming weeks and avoid the holidays: “Personally, I would like to keep running because it is what I like. But, on the other hand, I also think of all those who work in Formula 1 “.

Recharge your batteries during the Formula 1 summer break

“The days are long. It is not a 9 to 5 job, they are hard and long days that we have to overcome. I think it is good for all of us that we have two weeks off in which we do not have to open the computers, not look at the phones and just relax and take some time off. I will definitely do it, “said the German.

The aim, however, is to come back even stronger at the end of the summer break, when the next treble awaits with the races at Spa, Zandvoort and Monza.

When asked about the new car from Formula 1 For 2022, of which a first prototype was recently unveiled at Silverstone, Schumacher said: “I am looking forward to next year. I have been working well with the team and have also met with the team in Italy who are working on development. “.

“Hopefully we can take a good leap forward and I think that’s exactly what the team needs right now.”

Important tire test with Pirelli after Silverstone

The German had a small taste of what to come next season in the tire test that Pirelli conducted immediately after the British Grand Prix.

The larger 2022 prototype tires were used there, albeit on cars specially prepared for them. Even so, the head of the Haas team, Günther Steiner, appreciated the opportunity because with the limited tests, acquiring this information “is very important.”

“It’s a big change next year and we need to have our own understanding and data. The drivers have to test the new tires, get familiar with them and give us feedback. The extra effort to provide an extra car for this is worth it.”

Also read:

“In general, developing a converted 2019 hybrid car is not something for free, but it is worth doing,” said Steiner. “We are a serious team and this is part of preparing for the future.”

“As we all know, we are working very hard in 2022 to get back to what we were – we need to do it – and it is worth every effort to achieve it. For the drivers to get an idea and for the team to get some data because it is very valuable information ”.