The German has beaten Lauda, ​​Senna, Fangio, Ferrari and Ecclestone

In the final, he beat the British with 61% of the votes

Michael Schumacher beat Bernie Ecclestone in the final of the ‘tournament’ organized by Formula 1 to find the most influential person in the history of the Grand Circus with 61% of the vote compared to 39% of the British.

For its 70th anniversary, Formula 1 had prepared this special ‘event’ in which fans have been the protagonists when voting.

The 32 chosen to fight for being the most influential person in Formula 1 history were separated into four groups: drivers, team leaders, innovators and ‘game changers’.

Among the cast of the chosen ones were great names such as Michael Schumacher, Juan Manuel Fangio, Bernie Ecclestone, Ross Brawn, Enzo Ferrari, Flavio Briatore, Adrian Newey or Gordon Murray, among others.

Schumacher’s path to the final was not an easy one. In the first round he beat Niki Lauda with 56% of votes, in the second round Senna with 52% of votes – his tightest fight – and then he swept Fangio with 72% of the votes.

Later he had to face Enzo Ferrari, the man who created the team with which Michael won five consecutive titles, and won tightly with 54% of the votes.

He would then face Bernie Ecclestone in the final, who has been the Formula 1 ‘boss’ for decades. The most successful driver in history against the person who changed the Grand Circus.

But he was also no match for the German former driver. With 61% of the votes, Michael has been awarded the ‘prize’ of being the most influential person in the history of Formula 1.

An honorary ‘title’ that, although it will not be the most important of its record, surely it is more exciting than it seems. Carlos Sainz can corroborate this after being voted the best driver in WRC history.

THE ROAD TO THE FINAL

