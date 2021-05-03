Schröder, down due to the COVID protocol at the worst moment

Important setback for the Lakers in their struggle to avoid the play-in, a gap they may fall into despite the return of Anthony Davis and LeBron James. Vogel’s team is going to be without Dennis Schröder for the next two weeks by being in direct contact with a positive for COVID-19. The German guard is not infected at the moment, but he must present a series of negatives in a row in the tests to be able to return to the slopes safely. This has been advanced by Shams Charania and Bill Oram, from The Athletic.

This comes at the worst moment, be it a health emergency that leaves sports competition in the background. There are 13 days left for the Lakers to finish their games in the regular phase and go to play without their metronome.

To the Lakers the season has become more expensive, The goal that since LeBron and Davis fell has been difficult for them: do not fall into the dreaded play-in. But right now they are tied with both fifth, the Mavericks, and seventh, the Blazers. This last place is worth to play one or two games and ensure the pass to the playoffs, but two defeats leave you out at the first change.

This is not the first time that this has happened to Schröder. In February, he was out of the discipline of the franchise for eight days for the same reason.

The Lakers will have to shoot Alex Caruso and Talen Horton-Tucker for the last games of the regular season. With them Vogel will have to lead the situation to be fifth or sixth and avoid additional games, which with the physical condition of the team is not the most recommended.

The withdrawal period can range from ten to fourteen days. The end of the season for Los Angeles is right there, at thirteen from today.

Nuggets, Clippers, Blazers, Suns, Knicks, Rockets, Pacers and Pelicans they are the rivals that remain.