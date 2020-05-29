Sinaloa.- The start of the next school year will be pending definition. Different educational institutions consulted on when classes will resume reported that the decision will be made as a change in the current situation with the pandemic is seen.

In schools such as the Universidad Autónoma de Occidente (UAdeO), the Colegio de Bachilleres del Estado de Sinaloa (Cobaes) and the Universidad Autónoma de Sinaloa (UAS), a face-to-face return to classes cannot be planned yet, until the incidence In cases and deaths from COVID-19, they go down in Sinaloa.

Institutional conditions in education

At the UAdeO, the principal Sylvia Paz Díaz Camacho mentioned the possibility of starting the new school year in a virtual way, in case the adequate conditions for a face-to-face return to the classroom are not seen. A date for the start of new semesters and quarters at said institution has not yet been defined.

According to Díaz Camacho, as they observe the health conditions in the state they will make a decision regarding the date, and if this is the beginning it will be in the classrooms or if the students will have to connect through a computer or cell phone with their teachers: “We are in possibilities of starting in a virtual way; the return to the classroom will depend on what is happening in this unprecedented contingency, “said the rector.

It is a priority to take care of the health of the university community.

It will be on July 10 that classes will end for the quarterly plan; while in the semester, the last day of school will be today, May 29.

A similar case is that of Cobaes, in which the start date of a new cycle has not yet been defined.

They reported that according to what was said by the Secretary of Public Education at the federal level, the decision will be made, as well as that of the federal and state governments.

In this instance, the evaluations for the closure are a few days away. The exams, both partial and ordinary, will be online, through the platform of the school to which students and teachers have access.

This is the first time that the Cobaes has carried out a virtual written evaluation, since the past partials had been carried out before the indication to stop going to the classrooms.

The entire month of June will be dedicated to these evaluations, to end with the course on the 30th.

It has not yet been established whether the new cycle will start online, as expected in other schools.

On the other hand, the UAS warned about the possibility of starting the cycle in the same way that the current one will end, through digital platforms. In this, classes will end on July 10.

Entry to professional level schools

While the UAdeO is examining the option of taking the online admission exam, the UAS declared that this scenario is impossible. In the first, Ceneval is scheduled for June 20; and in the second, on August 15.

