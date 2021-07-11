Schools and aspirations

This Friday the 9th, Excelsior gave us two pages of its main section with notes on Mexican education. It is no wonder, as Laurita Toribio wrote, there was no way to school in this unpublished school year.

From pages 8 to 10 the newspaper reports on the expectations of the Secretary of Public Education, Delfina Gómez Álvarez, that in August they will return to classes and the objections of others, given the risks. It also tells us about the experiences of teachers and students with remote education.

Indeed, it was a strange and at the same time amazing school year. The covid hit us hard, the government did not apply itself, and yet not all were losses. Thousands of teachers fought back, countless families accommodated themselves to the circumstances and did everything so that their offspring could get ahead.

*

True, the endemic inequality of the school system worsened and the poor suffered more, many did not do it and dropped out of school.

But I want to focus on the note on page 9, A modest graduation celebration for Elías, is moving and paints us a humble aspirationist (what a word!) Of those that President López Obrador criticizes.

I don’t remember who wrote it, because I read it decades ago, but the argument seemed solid to me. In order to reduce social tensions and bring the nation together, the regime of the Mexican Revolution succeeded in convincing the masses to mitigate the class struggle in exchange for promises of social reforms, including universal and free public education.

And yes, more education became not just a government slogan. Families from all social segments were convinced that the higher the education, the more opportunities for a better life, especially for their descendants.

That aspiration is so deep that the father of Elías, a boy who graduated from elementary school in Gómez Palacio, Durango, decorated a tricycle with balloons and paper and took it out for a walk through the water and the mud. And social solidarity came, a Facebook user uploaded the photo and asked a friend and other people for help: they sponsored Elías – and I imagine his relatives too – a ride in a limousine.

*

I ponder that this event will leave a mark on Elías, his family and perhaps other children. I presume that he will be a good student and one day he will graduate from professional studies. In my opinion, Elías’s father believed the promise of the old regime and hopes that his offspring have more school.

According to the Constitution, education is a human right and the State has the obligation to offer it to all Mexicans. Article 31 obliges parents to take their children to school.

This right-obligation sows expectations (aspirations) of social advancement – and they are legitimate, there was more to do – among the people, poor and not so poor. And President López Obrador catechizes: stay there, don’t be middle-class aspirationists. Being part of the poor people is good.

What a mistake! Poverty is a misfortune and this government makes it grow.