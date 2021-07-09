School year ends and students did not physically meet teachers and classmates

MEXICO CITY.- After a year of pandemic, the 2020-2021 school year concluded, which was one of the most complicated, due to the challenge of attending the school year in the midst of the covid-19 pandemic.

The experience has been a bit sad because as you well know, we did not know the campus, I do not know my classmates or my teachers, I have some teachers that I do not even know them face to face because the classes have been with the camera turned off, “he said. Laura Elizabeth, CCH student.

Sometimes if I feel sad because I can’t play, talk, talk, they don’t teach me about school because my teacher is at his house, if I want to know her because at school we play, we do homework, various things that encourage me, ”said Paula. , a first-year primary school student.

After 100 years of existence of the National Educational System, a school year ended in which millions of students were left without physically knowing their teachers and classmates.

Those who had to change their educational level in the middle of the covid-19 pandemic, could not even visit their new schools.

If I have felt that longing to be able to meet them, what would have happened if we were in face-to-face classes, all that routine, I would have liked to live that experience of stopping earlier and making my way to school, the return journey, that experience that one generally lives when he’s in high school, ”said Laura Elizabeth, a CCH student.

During the 2020-2021 school year, a total of 38,336 schools of the 262,805 that make up the educational system reopened, which is equivalent to 14.5 percent. The remaining 85.5 remained closed.

According to information from the SEP, three million 600 thousand students returned to classrooms at some point this school year, 11.4 percent of the enrollment.

