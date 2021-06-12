School of siren @ s

“The ‘synchro’ has to be normalized. I know that many children want to practice it but it was not until the hatching of Pau Ribes when it has begun to have visibility ”. It is because of that Gemma Mengual He has wanted to strongly promote a mixed campus with the one that was his partner, who will act as coach. The swimmer has very good memories “of the World Cup we went to together. I got into that car with enthusiasm and desire. Not only to be part of the history of the synchronized but to give a message of equality. TO Pau It took him a long time to get there, he went through very difficult times. That is why we want to promote this discipline ”.

Restless and brave, Gemma Mengual adds challenges and purposes. After the master that has had her “almost without sleep” in recent months, today we can hear her as a commentator on the pre-Olympic synchronized swimming held this weekend Barcelona. “It is very important that it be here, after such a complex year. The Spanish and Catalan federations have shown that such a competition can be organized in four weeks. I love to comment it with Julia Luna and I know there will be a very cool atmosphere in it Sant Jordi”, She explains excitedly. believes that Spain has “a young, prepared and talented team. And they are in the broadest sense of the word and this pandemic has shown it. They have worked hard and are very close ”.

In parallel to his studies, his reports in ‘España Directo’ and the organization of the campus, gem has created This is the Patio. “I like to grow and the master has empowered me. I want to take advantage of my abilities and this company was born with the aim of watching over the athlete, taking care of him, positioning him and representing him ”. Experience and empathy are not lacking.

Read the complete edition of the Sport & Style