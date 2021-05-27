“School of Rock” actor loses his life, Jack Black expresses himself

“School of Rock” actor Jack Black dies in mourning | AFP

Once again the film industry is in mourning after this past Wednesday, May 26, it was announced that actor Kevin Clark, whom we met in “The School of Rock” playing the role of the child Freddy jones, lost his life after being hit by a car according to information published in the US media.

As described, Kevin Clark, who worked hand in hand with Jack black in that memorable role and Miranda Cosgrove, he lost his life in the early morning of 26 of May on Chicago, where we unfortunately lost it, after an unfortunate road event.

Kevin Clark is said to have been riding his bike on the northwest side of Chicago when a 20-year-old woman driving a Hyundai Sonata appeared out of nowhere, shocking the 32-year-old actor and snatching everything from him.

The police stated that the incident occurred at 1:20 a.m. (in Chicago) and that even though he was transferred to a nearby hospital quickly, he ended up losing his life at approximately 2:04 a.m. due to how hard the job was. mishap, an oversight of the woman that was quite expensive.

The mother of actor, Alisson Clark, gave a word to the Chicago media a few hours after what happened: “He was a raw talent. He had a heart of gold ”, just like that.

After having participated in that very successful movie “School of Rock”, Kevin Clark continued in music and in fact he was part of some bands like “Jess Bess and the Intentions” a group that started in the same city of Chicago and that barely wore only one show.

In 2018 Kevin Clark spoke again with Jack Black, the actor with whom he lived a lot in the recordings and who in fact gave him a farewell on his official Instagram, placing a photograph of them together and placing some emotional words about it.

“Devastating news. Kevin is gone. Too soon. Beautiful soul. So many good memories. With a broken heart. Sending love to his family and the entire School of Rock community, ”he wrote.

School of Rock is a gem of an American film, a musical comedy created in 2003, directed by Richard Linklater, produced by Paramount Pictures and Nickelodeon Movies, as well as starring Jack Black himself, who is now in mourning just like the fans from filming, rest in peace dear Kevin Clark.