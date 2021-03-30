School cyber attack affects more than 37,000 children

Mar 30, 2021 at 9:44 AM CEST

The BBC today reported a school cyber attack in the UK. A ransomware attack on multiple schools has left 37,000 students without access to their email. The Harris Federation, which runs 50 primary and secondary academies in and around London, said it had temporarily disabled email while dealing with the cyberattack. The attackers have encrypted and hidden the data on the systems.

Last week, the National Cyber ​​Security Center (NCSC) issued a warning that hackers are targeting schools. “We are at least the fourth multi-academy trust to have been attacked in March,” said a statement on the Harris Federation website. “This is a highly sophisticated attack that will have a significant impact on our academies, but it will take time to uncover the exact details of what has or has not happened, and resolve it.”

The official statement went on to say that “As a precautionary measure, hWe have temporarily disabled our email system“All the devices that the Harris Federation has given to the students have also been deactivated, it was added finally.