Without school meals, children will starve, risk getting sick, drop out of school, and lose their best chance at escaping poverty.

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) warned today that due to the closure of schools around the world, during the pandemic, up to 370 million children will be without food.

“The food in schools is the only one that these minors consume daily. The situation especially hurts girls who, Failure to attend school faces heavy household chores.

“Even not attending schools threatens them to get married early. we ask for 600 million dollars to continue with the feeding programs for minors, ”the fund reported in a statement.

The World Food Program and Unicef They called internationally to prevent “the devastating” consequences of leaving minors without this support.

Global program executive director David Beasley noted that millions of children “escape” from poverty thanks to this food support in schools, which is usually remedied by local governments.

“Without her, they starve, risk getting sick, drop out of school, and lose their best shot at escaping poverty. We must act now to prevent the health pandemic from becoming a food tragedy and to make sure that no one is left behind, “he stressed.

During this situation of lack of school feeding, girls are the most affected, UNICEF said in its international letter.

“In many poor countries, a meal guarantee may be enough of a reason for struggling parents to send their daughter to school, saving her from heavy housework or early marriage,” Baesley explained. (Ntx)