LONDON, Apr 7 (.) – School closings do not tend to contain the spread of infections during disease outbreaks like COVID-19, but it will have a major impact on how societies reactivate after quarantines, scientists said.

Researchers from University College London said that evidence of flu epidemics and outbreaks caused by other coronaviruses suggests that the impact of closures on the spread of the disease will be small.

“We know from previous studies that school closings are likely to have their maximum effect with a low-transmissibility virus and higher attack rates in children, the opposite of COVID-19,” said Russell Viner, an expert at Great Children’s Hospital. Ormond Street, who co-directed the investigation.

“Policymakers should be aware of the equivocal evidence when considering COVID-19 closing schools given the profound and lasting effect it will have on children, particularly the most disadvantaged,” he added.

Millions of children worldwide have been affected by the closure of their educational centers due to social distancing and quarantine measures to try to stop the COVID-19 disease caused by the new SARS-COV2 coronavirus.

Viner’s research, published Monday night in The Lancet Child & Adolescent Health magazine, said that as of March 18, some 107 countries had implemented the closure of national schools.

To analyze the potential impact, Viner’s team reviewed 16 previous studies, including nine that looked at school closings during the 2003 outbreak of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome, a respiratory illness caused by a coronavirus similar to that caused by COVID-19.

Data from the SARS outbreak in China, Hong Kong and Singapore suggested that the closure of schools “did not contribute to controlling the epidemic,” they said in a summary of the review.

Experts who were not directly involved in the investigation said the findings were important and confirmed what many suspected: that the public health benefits of closing schools were not proportional to the social and economic costs for affected children and families. .

Viner said other measures, such as staggering school start and rest times, closing schoolyards, and minimizing the movement of children between classes could reduce the risk of COVID-19 spreading.

